04/09/2024

Refreshed CT FarmLink Website and Logo Released

Connecticut Department of Agriculture and Connecticut Farmland Trust Release Refreshed CT FarmLink Website and Updated Logo to Support Farmland Owners and Seekers

(HARTFORD, CT) – Farmland owners and farmland seekers across Connecticut now have greater access to resources through a redesigned website and refreshed logo for CTFarmLink.org. CT FarmLink is a collaborative effort between Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg), Connecticut Farmland Trust (CFT), and other partners which acts as a clearinghouse for the transition between generations of landowners with the goal of keeping farmland accessible and in production.

“Access to land and the ability to purchase it have been leading barriers for new and beginning farmers in agriculture,” said Bryan P. Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner. “Through this program partnership, we are seeking to keep agricultural land in production while better equipping those entering farming for a successful future.”

CT FarmLink provides resources to assist those searching for land to farm or those seeking successors to keep farmland in production. Navigating this process can be complex, however, with the tools and resources available, including the opportunity to book an in-person consultation through the website, it’s now become easier than ever to achieve agricultural success.

The website allows farm owners and farm seekers to create profiles and communicate with one another with the goal of matching farmland seekers with available parcels for lease, standard sale, or partnerships.

Additional resources available span from new farmer information and financing options to evaluation of land resources and farm succession planning. The website is now mobile friendly allowing users to access services and information on the go.

Looking for more ways to connect? Sign up for FarmLink's monthly newsletter and follow along on their social channels including, Facebook and Instagram.

“We're excited about the rollout of the updated website. And, we've gotten great feedback from farmers and farm owners who have told us the new design has made the site easier to use and navigate,” said Elisabeth Moore, Executive Director of Connecticut Farmland Trust. “Making the site mobile-friendly is one of the key changes because most farmers want to access the FarmLink website on their phones. Beginning farmers have also told us the expanded resource list on funding, training, and soil evaluation is especially helpful. We’re also proud of the new FarmLink logo that is featured on the website. It was challenging to create one image that represents the program’s mission. We decided a handshake, between a farmer and landowner, really captures the essence of FarmLink’s purpose.”

Connecticut FarmLink has been helping farm owners connect with farmland seekers since 2006. The website is funded by the Community Investment Act and administered by a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Agriculture and Connecticut Farmland Trust.

Connecticut Farmland Trust (CFT) is a statewide nonprofit land trust that specializes in protecting Connecticut farmland for current and future generations of farmers. Since 2002, CFT has protected 75 farms covering 6,130 acres and assisted the CT Department of Agriculture and other partners with preserving an additional 1,520 acres.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

CT DoAg: Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov, 860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov