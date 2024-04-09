Orphan designation: Autologous CD34+ cells transduced with a lentiviral vector encoding galactosidase alpha Treatment of Fabry disease, 19/10/2020 Withdrawn

Fabry disease is an inherited disease that is caused by the lack of an enzyme called alpha galactosidase A, which breaks down and removes Gb3, a complex molecule containing sugars and fats.

In patients with this condition, large amounts of Gb3 build up in vital organs, such as the kidneys and heart, leading to kidney failure and heart problems. Gb3 also builds up in the tissues of the skin, eye and nervous system leading to skin damage, clouding of the front part of the eye, pain in the hands and feet and complications affecting the brain.

Fabry disease is a long-term debilitating disease due to recurrent episodes of severe pain that cannot be relieved with painkillers. It is also life-threatening due to kidney problems, heart attack and stroke.