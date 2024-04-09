Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,443 in the last 365 days.

Orphan designation: Autologous CD34+ cells transduced with a lentiviral vector encoding galactosidase alpha Treatment of Fabry disease, 19/10/2020 Withdrawn

Fabry disease is an inherited disease that is caused by the lack of an enzyme called alpha galactosidase A, which breaks down and removes Gb3, a complex molecule containing sugars and fats.

In patients with this condition, large amounts of Gb3 build up in vital organs, such as the kidneys and heart, leading to kidney failure and heart problems. Gb3 also builds up in the tissues of the skin, eye and nervous system leading to skin damage, clouding of the front part of the eye, pain in the hands and feet and complications affecting the brain.

Fabry disease is a long-term debilitating disease due to recurrent episodes of severe pain that cannot be relieved with painkillers. It is also life-threatening due to kidney problems, heart attack and stroke.

You just read:

Orphan designation: Autologous CD34+ cells transduced with a lentiviral vector encoding galactosidase alpha Treatment of Fabry disease, 19/10/2020 Withdrawn

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more