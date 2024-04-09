OSCE calls for enhanced interfaith and intercultural dialogue to address rising anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance and discrimination

VALLETTA – 9 April 2024 - Marking two decades since the historic 2004 Berlin Declaration, the 2024 Conference on Anti-Semitism in the OSCE region reviewed the advancements in countering anti-Semitism and discussed how persisting challenges can be effectively addressed. This Conference is a follow-up to the yearly OSCE Chairs-in-Office conferences and meetings dedicated to addressing anti-Semitism.

Representatives from OSCE participating States recognized the evolving nature of anti-Semitism and its threat to security and stability across the OSCE region. It was widely acknowledged that despite progress, acts of violence, harassment, and discrimination remain prevalent, including online and offline hate speech, property damage, and threats against Jewish individuals and communities.

Reflecting on the pervasive shadow of religious and ethnic prejudice, the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta and Chair-in-Office of the OSCE, Ian Borg, emphasized the need for a shift from rhetoric to concrete action. “United in this cause, we continue affirming our collective resolve to effectively address such hatred and foster inclusive and equitable societies where diversity is not just tolerated but celebrated,” Borg asserted.

With hate crime data from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) reporting an increase of more than 40% in anti-Semitic acts from 2021 to 2022, the conference focused on the need to address under-reporting of hate crimes and to adapt existing strategies to tackle the challenges posed by online hate, including the proliferation of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories across digital platforms.

“History reminds us of the horrific consequences when anti-Semitic prejudice and hatred spread or are actively promoted,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “We must work harder together to form tolerant, open and inclusive societies, to give us all and particularly the younger generation hope for a future without hate.”

Participants highlighted the impact of the renewed escalation of violence in the Middle East following the attacks of 7 October, on Jewish and Muslim communities across the OSCE region. In light of these challenges, the Maltese Chairpersonship emphasised the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in increasing tolerance and understanding. This focus was underscored by the valuable insights from the OSCE Chair-in-Office’s Personal Representatives on issues of tolerance and non-discrimination, namely; Rabbi Andrew Baker, Ambassador Evren Dağdelen Akgün and Dr Regina Polak.

Rabbi Andrew Baker, the Personal Representative of the Chair-in-Office on Combating Anti-Semitism stated that “When OSCE participating States met in Berlin twenty years ago, they were facing a resurgence of antisemitism which only some governments recognized and fewer still had the means to combat. Today we have considerable tools and guidelines accompanied by significant OSCE commitments. And yet, rather than celebrating this success, we are forced to acknowledge that this stubbornly persistent age-old hatred has reached unprecedented levels, especially in the months since 7 October. We must find the way to protect and reassure vulnerable Jewish communities throughout the OSCE region and restore the civility, cohesion, and respect for diversity that bind us together.”

Looking ahead, the 2024 Conference set a renewed agenda for the OSCE and its participating States to close gaps in the fight against anti-Semitism and to strengthen efforts in building trust and peaceful coexistence across religious and cultural boundaries.

All OSCE states have unequivocally condemned all forms of intolerance and anti-Semitism. The 2024 Chair remains committed to combating anti-Semitic hatred, building on the foundation laid by the Berlin Declaration and the collective experiences of the past two decades. Together, we reaffirm our dedication to a future free of anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance.