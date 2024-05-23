Pathways Recovery Centers Adds Serenity Park Recovery Center to Organization
The Little Rock, Arkansas, addiction treatment facility is now the fourth behavioral healthcare organization under the Pathways umbrella.
Pathways Recovery Centers is committed to providing accessible, effective addiction and mental health treatment to communities across the heartland and beyond.”LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Recovery Centers is thrilled to announce the addition of Serenity Park Recovery Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, to its growing roster of mental health and addiction treatment programs.
— Drew Laboon, Director of Operations for Pathways Recovery Centers
Founded in 1972 by famed recovery advocate Joseph “Joe” McQuany, Serenity Park has a rich history as a mainstay of addiction recovery for more than 50 years. Previously known as Serenity House, the facility was one of the first in Arkansas to offer a gender-specific program for women. It moved to its current location in 1990, and was acquired by businesswoman Tara Tinnin in 2018.
Serenity Park now joins Country Road Recovery Center in Tecumseh, OK, Holland Pathways in Wichita, KS, and Sunflower Recovery in Osawatomie, KS, as a member of the greater Pathways Recovery Centers organization.
“Pathways Recovery Centers is committed to providing accessible, effective addiction and mental health treatment to communities across the heartland and beyond,” Drew Laboon, Director of Operations for Pathways Recovery Centers says.
“With its storied history in recovery and dedication to modern, evidence-based, and compassionate care, Serenity Park was a perfect choice to join our family of programs, and we’re proud to now call it a Pathways Recovery Center.”
Serenity Park CEO Tara Tinnin adds, “Pathways Recovery Center has an unmatched dedication to providing help where people need it. I’m so proud of how far Serenity Park has come, and look forward to seeing how far we can now go together.”
ABOUT PATHWAYS RECOVERY CENTERS
Pathways Recovery Centers offer men and women the opportunity to find freedom from addiction and mental health challenges. The organization is committed to making quality care accessible to communities in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and beyond. Visit our website to learn more about Country Road rehab near Oklahoma City, Holland Pathways rehab in Wichita, and Sunflower Recovery rehab near Kansas City. www.pathwaysrecoverycenters.com
ABOUT SERENITY PARK RECOVERY CENTER
Serenity Park Recovery Center offers residential drug and alcohol treatment with medical detoxification services and intensive outpatient services in the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas. Here, a fifty-year legacy of dedication to recovery meets innovative evidence-based modalities and a commitment to client care. Learn more at www.serenityparkrecovery.com
Drew Laboon
Pathways Recovery Centers
+1 405-595-9558
email us here