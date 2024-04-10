eSkill and KEO Marketing Win Prestigious Netty Award for Best SEO Optimization

KEO Marketing Inc - B2B Marketing Agency

We are thrilled the Netty Awards have recognized our marketing agency, KEO Marketing. This recognition validates the tireless efforts and deep expertise our team has poured into our SEO initiatives.” — Eric Friedman, CEO of eSkill

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that KEO Marketing, representing eSkill Corporation, has been honored with the prestigious Netty Award for Best SEO Optimization. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional results our SEO program has delivered, boosting our leads by an impressive 32% despite the heightened competition in the digital landscape.

The Netty Awards, a beacon of excellence in the digital realm, have bestowed their coveted recognition upon KEO Marketing and eSkill Corporation. These awards, spanning over 100 categories, serve as a testament to the innovative spirit and technical prowess of the winners, setting a high standard for the industry.

Eric Friedman, the CEO of eSkill, expressed his pride at KEO Marketing’s accomplishment, stating, “We are thrilled that our marketing agency, KEO Marketing, has been acknowledged by the Netty Awards. This recognition is a validation of the tireless efforts and deep expertise our team has poured into our SEO initiatives over the past year, and the significant marketing and sales results we have achieved.”

Netty Awards recipients are selected based on several factors, including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. KEO Marketing’s win on behalf of eSkill affirms the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication to the SEO program.

About eSkill Corporation

Founded in 2003, eSkill is a leading provider of employment assessment solutions that are accurate, thorough, and compliant predictors of employee success. eSkill is a global leader in the employment assessment industry and has expanded its core skills test offerings to include cognitive aptitude tests, video response questions, and behavioral assessments. Its solutions enable hiring and training managers to configure assessments from eSkill’s extensive Skills Test Library to match their hiring and training needs and reduce the risk of hiring failures and discrimination litigation. Select from over 800 standard job-based and subject-based tests, or easily customize relevant tests from thousands of subjects across a vast number of job functions. For more information, visit https://eSkill.com.

About KEO Marketing, Inc.

KEO Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that develops, launches, and manages marketing strategies. It acts as a partner and outsourced marketing department for dozens of companies with outstanding results.

KEO Marketing’s solutions include fractional CMO services, marketing strategy, brand and messaging, search engine marketing and optimization, social media, website development, digital advertising, and more. Some of the world’s most trusted brands have depended on KEO Marketing for marketing that delivers tangible and substantial results. For more information and to request a complimentary marketing audit, please visit https://www.keomarketing.com.

About The Netty Awards

Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.