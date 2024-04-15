Experience JOY: Stella Flame Gallery Celebrates Earth Day With The Alchemist's Kitchen, Terri Gold and Aneta Zae
Award WInning Photos by Terri Gold and Meta(l)Physical Fine Jewelry by Aneta Zae join The Alchemist's Kitchen for the perfect Earth Day trifecta.BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stella Flame Gallery
2385 Montauk Highway
Bridgehampton, NY
Contact: Stella Flame
Phone: 917-696-4955
Email: stella@stellaflamegallery.com
STELLA FLAME GALLERY CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH THE ALCHEMIST’S KITCHEN, TERRI GOLD WORLD IMAGERY, ANETA ZAE AND JOY FROM THE ELIXIR BAR
Opening Reception 5-7PM Saturday, April 20th, 2024
Experience JOY compliments of Stella Flame Gallery X The Elixir Bar. JOY elixir, formulated by Plant Alchemy, is designed to uplift mood while decreasing tension and fatigue, producing an overall feeling of relaxation and well-being.
Join Lou Sagar, founder of The Alchemist’s Kitchen and The Elixir Bar from 3-5pm, for a conversation on essentials for micro-dosing, including intentions, practices for protocols, highlights on research, readings, and trends within the industry. This is the ideal opportunity to learn, ask questions, and become more fully acquainted with the options for improving mood, and cognitive health.
For the past two years Sagar has been working closely with physicians as well as the “plant power curious” offering guidance on how to elevate mood, reduce anxiety, and improve functional performance with the assistance of plant medicines.
His singular botanical dispensary is dedicated to connecting the public with the power of plants, offering a wide variety of events, workshops, classes, and other experiences to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.
Terri Gold is an intrepid world traveler and an award winning photographer known for her distinctive infrared imagery of people from some of the remotest corners of the globe. Her work focuses on humanities collective cross-cultural truths: family,
community, ritual and the diversity in its expression. Exhibition continues through May 12th.
Aneta Zae’s hand crafted fine jewelry channels her intuitive process and is born of a commitment to nature’s preservation. Zae believes that everything is energy and her creations manifest nature’s healing capabilities, That ethos and the exclusive use of ethically sourced gemstones and recycled precious metals make her the perfect addition to our Earth Day trifecta. Trunk show runs Saturday, April 20th and Sunday,
April 21st.
A portion of the proceeds from all sales during the artist’s opening reception will go to benefit https://www.water.org
# # #
Stella Flame Gallery is a year round contemporary art and fine artisanal jewelry gallery located in the heart of the Hamptons. The gallery boasts a roster of visionary Conceptual and Pop artists and; in addition to Flame’s award winning jewelry, the work of guest jewelry designers from around the globe.
To learn more about Stella Flame Gallery and Stella Flame’s
Luxe Fine Jewelry Collection visit https://www.stellaflamegallery.com
The Alchemist's Kitchen flagship is a unique destination located at 119 Crosby Street, Soho, New York.
Additional information and images for Terri Gold World Imagery can be found at https://www.terrigoldworldimagery.com/
For more information on Aneta Zae and her meta(l)physical jewelry kindly visit https://www.anetazae.com
# # #
Stella Flame
The Artfull Boxer Inc. / Stella Flame Gallery
+1 917-696-4955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram