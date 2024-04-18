Michael Franzese Wines Responds to Strong Consumer Demand with Line Extension and National Expansion

The story of Franzese’s personal redemption and his Armenian-sourced wine project strikes a powerful chord with a growing consumer and trade following.

There has been tremendous response to Franzese Wines from an engaged consumer base. The demand has been very strong.” — Michael Franzese

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franzese Wines , wine brand launched by reformed mafia boss, Michael Franzese , today reports sales expansion plans and a line-extension for the US market. The brand story of Franzese’s personal redemption and the sourcing from history-rich Armenia has struck a powerful chord with a growing consumer and trade following. Franzese Wines team are planning to meet that demand via three new offerings and full brand availability in a selection of national and chain accounts.Franzese Wine was founded in 2022 by Michael Franzese with winery partner, Samvel Hakobyan. Sourced from the foothills of Mount Ararat in Armenia and crafted at Hakobyan’s family winery, the Franzese Wines offering showcases both indigenous Armenian wines, as well as international varieties. Franzese Areni (SRP $24.99), Franzese Malbec (SRP $24.99), and Armenian specialty, Franzese Pomegranate Wine ($39.99) were launched in the US market in late 2022 and sold exclusively direct-to-consumer with a robust social media support campaign.Sales quickly surpassed launch plans and Direct-to-Consumer expectations, social media followers for Franzese Wines grew over 200% in 18 months. Michael Franzese notes, “There has been tremendous response to Franzese Wines from an engaged consumer base. The demand has been very strong. We are a community.” He continued, “We are looking at several national accounts placements coming to fruition this year and are anticipating and forecasting for the continued growth. We have expanded our sales team, we’re rolling out a line-extension, and the marketing team have a pretty impressive AI packaging project rolling out later this year. Watch this space!”Franzese Wines is a break-out example of wine brand success. The company reports their top buying consumer demographics to date have been in the New York, Florida, and Texas markets and the age ranges span traditional and fickle demographics for wine in the US, 21-40 year olds (older Gen Z-Millennials) and 50-65 year olds (older Gen X – young Boomers). Interestingly, many are first-time wine drinkers being introduced to wine via the Franzese Wines brand.The next stages of line-extensions in 2024 will include Franzese Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $19.99) for Summer 2024 and two non-alcohol reds, Franzese Non-Alcohol Dry Red (SRP $34.99) and Franzese Non-Alcohol Semi-Sweet Red ($34.99) for Fall 2024. The brand is targeting over 50,000 9L cases in 2024 with the ability to scale quickly.When asked about the brand’s success, CEO Samvel Hakobyan notes three elements that are driving the brand growth, “First, the unique celebrity power of Michael Franzese is undeniable, but it’s his personal engagement in launching and growing the brand that has made this very different than a generic ‘celebrity brand’. From his involvement in vineyard sourcing and wine style decisions, to business meetings and staff trainings to in-store tastings and consumer engagement, Franzese is extremely involved in the business on a daily basis.”Hakobyan continues, “Second, our marketing and go-to-market approach has definitely not been traditional. We have a dedicated team to manage our integrated digital marketing and social media efforts. This is about building, engaging, and growing the consumer base. And there’s much more to come in this space in 2024! And finally, the third element for Franzese Wines success is personally so fulfilling for me and my family – the growing interest and openness, and discovery, of wines from Armenia – our history, legacy, spirituality, high altitude, volcanic soils, and amazing winemaking.”## ENDS ##About Franzese Wines:Franzese Wine was founded in 2022 by Michael Franzese with entrepreneurial winery partner, Samvel Hakobyan whose family has been making wine in Armenia for over twenty-five years. The two met as part of Michael’s mentorship program. Hakobyan, a mentee, approached Michael with a plan to create a wine brand celebrating the metaphor between Michael’s transformative growth, perseverance, and redemption to the natural grape to wine cycle of viticulture and winemaking. The two share the Christian faith and a deep spiritual connection to the origin story of Armenian wine, the world’s first vineyards, and the Christian significance of Mount Ararat.Sourced from the foothills of Mount Ararat in Armenia and crafted at Hakobyan’s family winery, Franzese Wines offers seven skus that showcase both indigenous Armenian varietals and styles, as well as international styles. Franzese Areni (SRP $24.99), Franzese Malbec (SRP $24.99), and Armenian speciality, Franzese Pomegranate Wine ($39.99) were launched in the US market in February 2022. Franzese Areni Rose (SRP $19.99) launched in 2023. Franzese Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $19.99), Franzese Non-Alcohol Dry Red (SRP $24.99), and Franzese Non-Alcohol Semi-Sweet Red (SRP $24.99) will be released in 2024.The brand supports a strong consumer following and social media presence, guest starring celebrities, centering around Michael Franzese’s You Tube, Facebook and Instagram followers. Between @MichaelFranzese followers and @FranzeseWines followers, the numbers total close to 1.5 million. Imported by Franzese Wine LLC out of Roseville, California.

It’s not just business, IT'S PERSONAL | Michael Franzese WINE