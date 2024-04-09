Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe Joins ACI’s Hypersonic Weapons Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI is honored to announce that Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director of Strategic Systems Programs for the United States Navy, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming 3rd National Summit on Hypersonic Weapons Systems. The event, focused on cutting-edge advancements in hypersonic technology, will take place on April 25-26 at the Sheraton Reston Hotel, Reston, VA.
VADM Johnny Wolfe’s Keynote Topic: “Navy Strategic Systems Hypersonic Plans and Programs Testing”
Vice Admiral Wolfe brings unparalleled expertise to the discussion, having overseen critical initiatives within the Navy’s hypersonic weapons development. His insights into the integration, testing, and deployment of hypersonic systems will provide valuable context for industry leaders, researchers, and defense professionals attending the event.
ACI’s Hypersonic Weapons Event provides a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking among defense professionals, researchers, and industry leaders. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe and other esteemed speakers and explore the future of hypersonic capabilities.
Full information on the 2024 Summit can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/Hypersonic2024
A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world. Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think-tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
