Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,520 in the last 365 days.

Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe Joins ACI’s Hypersonic Weapons Event

Event Branding

Attend the 2024 Event

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI is honored to announce that Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director of Strategic Systems Programs for the United States Navy, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming 3rd National Summit on Hypersonic Weapons Systems. The event, focused on cutting-edge advancements in hypersonic technology, will take place on April 25-26 at the Sheraton Reston Hotel, Reston, VA.

VADM Johnny Wolfe’s Keynote Topic: “Navy Strategic Systems Hypersonic Plans and Programs Testing”

Vice Admiral Wolfe brings unparalleled expertise to the discussion, having overseen critical initiatives within the Navy’s hypersonic weapons development. His insights into the integration, testing, and deployment of hypersonic systems will provide valuable context for industry leaders, researchers, and defense professionals attending the event.

ACI’s Hypersonic Weapons Event provides a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking among defense professionals, researchers, and industry leaders. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe and other esteemed speakers and explore the future of hypersonic capabilities.

Full information on the 2024 Summit can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/Hypersonic2024

# # #

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world. Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think-tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Katrina Savarino
American Conference Institute
+1 888-224-2480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe Joins ACI’s Hypersonic Weapons Event

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more