Robert Monto, Director of Advanced Capabilities and Concepts Technology, to Address the Future of Combat Vehicles
Join ACI at the 2024 National Congress on Combat Vehicles, taking place this May in Arlington, VAARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Generation Combat Vehicles Event is proud to announce that Robert Monto, Director of Advanced Capabilities and Concepts Technology for the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities Office will be presenting on Robotic Combat Vehicles and Human-Machine Integrating Formations – Implications for Doctrine and Training at the upcoming Summit. The event is scheduled to take place on May 21-22 in Arlington, VA.
Mr. Monto’s address will explore the transforming formations for uncrewed and autonomous tech for the U.S. Army. Attendees will benefit from this direct government insight as they project their own growth and potential in the unmanned combat technological environment.
The NGCV Conference will offer an unparalleled opportunity to delve into critical discussions surrounding the NGCV program, XM30 vehicle requirements, and the challenges posed by the evolving multi-domain operating environment. The 2024 event will be a critical space to make connections with government representatives and private technology providers alike, to plan and collaborate on future efforts in this space.
For more information about the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Event and to register for the conference, please visit : https://www.americanconference.com/next-generation-combat-vehicles/
