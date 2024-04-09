USA Pickleball Names Sport:80 Technology Partner To Serve Growing Membership Base

USA Pickleball’s 80,000 and counting members will benefit from the platform’s streamlined member registrations and renewals, efficient event management, advanced digital payment capabilities, robust governance and compliance tools, tailored email communic

The membership management solution will invigorate the USA Pickleball member experience for its rapidly growing base

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today announced its partnership with UK-based technology platform Sport:80.

The partnership will support USA Pickleball’s explosion in popularity and subsequent surge in demand for membership. Trusted by 70+ NGBs and sports organizations, Sport:80’s platform will help provide a first-rate membership and user experience for the growing number of pickleball lovers around the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome USA Pickleball to the Sport:80 community”, said Jonny Turner, Sport:80 Chief Operating Officer. “This project represents an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the capabilities of the Sport:80 platform in supporting the needs of a dynamic and rapidly expanding National Governing Body. We look forward to working closely with USA Pickleball to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth within their organization."

USA Pickleball’s 80,000 and counting members will benefit from the platform’s streamlined member registrations and renewals, efficient event management, advanced digital payment capabilities, robust governance and compliance tools, tailored email communications, and much more.

"Partnering with Sport:80 is an exciting step forward for USA Pickleball as we continue to put membership at the top of our priority list as an organization,” said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at USA Pickleball. “With their trusted platform, we are increasingly confident in our ability to support our growing membership base and deliver an excellent online experience for our members. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to further enhance our phenomenal community."

More information about the Sport:80 Platform can be found on the Sport:80 website here.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Sport:80

Sport:80 design, deliver and support innovative technologies that enable the growth of sport. Their flagship product, the Sport:80 Platform, is trusted by over 70 NGBs and sports organisations in the UK, USA, and Ireland. It has over 1 million active users and supports in the delivery of over 20,000 events every year. From CRM, memberships and event registration, to finance management, compliance and automated email communications, the Sport:80 Platform offers incredible functionality for all back-office tasks.