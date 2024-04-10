One Health Group Welcomes Mr. Carl Eckstein to its Board of Directors
One Health Group Expands its Board of Directors.
It is a great honor and privilege to have someone of Mr. Carl Eckstein's integrity, experience, and capabilities join One Health Group's Board of Directors.”CAZENOVIA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Carl Eckstein joins the Board of Directors of One Health Group (OHG), bringing his Corporate, Consulting and Fund Management expertise. He has an impressive track record of success in early-stage venture investment, with multiple successful exits.

About OHG
OHG, a medical technology innovator, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Carl Eckstein as a member if its Board of Directors, 28th March 2024.
OHG is on a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributed to a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG’s goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked.
OHG’s Decision to appoint Mr. Eckstein to its Board of Directors
Carl has both technical and financial industry expertise via being a technical solution developer for many years as well as co-founding and leading a successful VC firm, Next Generation Capital Fund I and Fund II.
Carl co-founded, and is leading a new VC firm, and has agreements with multiple major US academic institutions. They are working with him to fund start-ups that spinout of those universities. Presently, Carl is raising the first fund.
Carl has personally invested in OHG and has also brought several other high profile investors. He is a trusted resource who he is passionate / bullish about, and believes in OHG. He is also well in tune with Michael Stanfield, Mark Frazer, Jeremey Junnila, and Albert Di Rienzo, having worked with all of us over the past couple of years. He has been a great sounding board concerning business models, funding, go-to-market, and much more.
Mr. Eckstein’s Background
Venture capitalist, Mr. Eckstein served as a founder and Managing Director of Next Generation Capital Fund I and Next Generation II venture capital funds; participated in 22 investments, mergers and acquisitions, and replaced the CEOs of three struggling portfolio companies, steering them to successful exits. Initially for IBM and later as a Manager at Price Waterhouse, a principal with Arthur Young and through his own firm, Mr. Eckstein provided professional consulting and technology services to over 250 corporations, federal government, and not-for-profit organizations.
Among his technology accomplishments, Mr. Eckstein designed the first fully integrated ERP systems for manufacturing for AO Smith, the first Wiki for the Federal Communications Commission, and helped develop the first GIS system for transportation routing. He has lectured at several universities on the investment in early-stage companies. Mr. Eckstein holds a degree in Microbiology from Ohio State University.
Currently, aside from serving on the Board of One Health Group, Mr. Eckstein is Chairman and Director of Strategic Initiatives of Gunston Ventures, Inc., a firm investing in early-stage technology firms solving high value problems with high-value solutions.
Mr. Eckstein’s and One Health Group
Mr. Eckstein became familiar with One Health Group in 2018. And he became an early investor for the following five reasons:
Leadership and Team: Albert Di Rienzo is a proven leader in medical device product development with a reputation for high integrity and industry respect. His team was lean, but of high quality.
Platform Technology with Heavy Patent Protection: One Health Group currently has 72 patents – and another 12 pending – related to its ultrawideband radar technology (5G) that can be applied to multiple opportunities, the first of which is companion animal health.
Large Markets with Initial Focus on Companion Animals: One Health Group can provide real-time health monitoring that is unavailable in everyday settings. For veterinarians and pet parents this permits the monitoring of the health of their patients and pets that have experienced surgery or have chronic health conditions. For researchers it permits the monitoring of laboratory animals who are part of clinical trials. Witnessed by the international interest in One Health Group, it is probable that the company will be profitable shortly after initial product production and it will rapidly scale from there. It currently has many potential customers waiting for its product and service.
Continual Service Business Model with High Margins: Though One Health Group is designed around a device, its business model is a service, with cloud services using analytics and AI on data captured continually via the device and returning results to veterinarians and pet parents as alerts or as desired.
Scale: One Health Group can scale. Its products and services are needed worldwide. And it can apply its technology to monitor production animals – cattle, pigs, horses, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens.
After evaluating over 7,000 opportunities as a venture capitalist, Mr. Eckstein believes that One Health Group is the best early-stage opportunity that he has encountered.
Albert J Di Rienzo
One Health Group
+1 315-815-4483
