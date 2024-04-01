One Health Group (OHG) Welcomes Dr. Amanda Landis-Hanna, DVM, to Its Executive Staff
Dr. Landis-Hanna is Company's New Chief Veterinary OfficerCAZENOVIA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OHG, a medical technology innovator, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amanda Landis-Hanna, DVM, as its new Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), effective April 1, 2024. With a proven track record as a changemaker in the veterinary sector, Dr. Landis-Hanna brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly propel OHG to new heights.
OHG is on a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributed to a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG’s goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked.
As our CVO, Dr. Landis-Hanna will:
● Contribute to OHG's product line requirements in terms of clinical, regulatory, and commercial aspects per her vast experience of such matters.
● Provide strategic leadership in veterinary policy, research, and practice to enhance OHG's Strategic & Operational Plans and Integrated Product Roadmap.
● Collaborate with government agencies, academia, industry stakeholders, and strategic customers & partners to advance OHG's long-term business performance.
● Work with the OHG Primary & Advisory Boards as well as Executive & Cross-Functional Leadership to foster a common understanding of clinical and regulatory veterinary matters.
● Advocate for evidence-based understanding of veterinary medicine with internal and external stakeholders.
● Represent and promote OHG at external events related to all veterinary matters.
About Dr. Amanda Landis-Hanna:
● Background: Dr. Landis-Hanna holds a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University. She has 22 years of experience in small animal, mixed animal and exotic medicine; additionally, she has practiced shelter medicine, relief medicine and has worked in both private and corporate practice. She has also worked in research and industry, developing new strategies to solve problems in the veterinary space.
● Previous Roles: Prior to joining OHG, Dr. Landis-Hanna served as Founder of Landis-Hanna Consulting, providing continuing education, content production, and veterinary mentoring. She was the Vice President of Heal House Call Veterinarian, helping veterinarians provide accessible veterinary care by overcoming transportation and financial constraints. She was the Senior Manager of Veterinary Outreach for PetSmart Charities, managing a grant program, which supported veterinary student training, and student and faculty research grants for 30 major academic institutions in the U.S. and Canada; she served as the senior advisor, spokesperson and representative interfacing with veterinary professional networks, animal welfare professionals, and faculty and researchers to ensure strategic targeting the grant portfolio. Her first primarily research role was with i4C Innovations, the founder of Voyce, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of OHG.
● Passions for Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Professionals: Her passions include improving access to veterinary care by decreasing barriers within communities, increasing research and educational opportunities within veterinary medicine, and mental health in the animal care industry.
● Board Appointments: Dr. Landis-Hanna is currently serving as Secretary of the Board of the Human-Animal Bond Association (HABA). She is an At Large Board member to RedRover, an animal welfare nonprofit organization. She also serves as the Board of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association (NCVMA).
● Amanda is a co-host for the Veterinary Business Podcast.
Quotes:
● Albert Di Rienzo, President: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Dr. Landis-Hanna for years, and can’t imagine a more capable, suitable, and engaging person as OHG’s Chief Veterinary Officer. I am absolutely thrilled and honored that she will be a key contributing member of the Company’s executive team.”
● Dr. Ken Lambrecht, OHG Advisory Board: "As an advisory board member for the past 3 years with a passion for pet health technology I am looking forward to working with Dr. Amanda with her extensive expertise in pet wearables. Her vast experience in working with veterinarians and other professionals and her enthusiastic attitude will undoubtedly propel OHG forward in their amazing mission."
● Dr. Landis-Hanna: "I am delighted to be joining One Health Group, the maker of innovative products, including Voyce, a biometric monitoring device for animals. I initially joined the team in its initial iteration before the project had a name! I am thrilled to be working with the amazing team and investors of One Health Group as an advocate of utilizing technology to serve One Health needs, veterinary care challenges, and patients of all species.”
