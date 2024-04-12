SOAR Special Needs Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Pledges Enhanced Accessibility

SOAR Special Needs awarded autism certification from IBCCES, a major step forward in its commitment to enhancing support to the autism community.

At SOAR, we deeply value the unique contributions of individuals with special needs to our communities and lives. This achievement further solidifies our dedication to providing exemplary service...” — Stephen “Doc” Hunsley, Executive Director of SOAR Special Needs

LENEXA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOAR Special Needs proudly announces its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), marking a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to better serve autistic individuals and their families. This distinction follows autism-specific training administered by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), equipping SOAR Special Needs staff with additional knowledge and skills to enhance their services for autistic clients.

SOAR Special Needs transforms the lives of individuals with special needs and empowers families within Kansas and Missouri communities. The organization extends support to individuals of diverse backgrounds, providing them with essential confidence, training, and the social/emotional support to surmount challenges associated with their disabilities.

"Our attainment of the CAC designation underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering families with special needs," affirms Stephen "Doc" Hunsley, Executive Director of SOAR Special Needs. "At SOAR, we deeply value the unique contributions of individuals with special needs to our communities and lives. This achievement further solidifies our dedication to providing exemplary service to these individuals and their families."

For over two decades, IBCCES has served as the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES offers training and certification programs developed in collaboration with clinical experts and autistic self-advocates. The organization equips professionals with a deeper understanding of effective communication and interaction strategies for individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, as well as insights into industry best practices and the latest research in these fields.

“IBCCES is excited to work with SOAR Special Needs to build upon their team’s expertise. Our specialized programs will help their team do what they do best – help individuals with autism and other disorders,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

For more information about SOAR Special Needs and its commitment to enhancing accessibility for individuals with special needs, please visit: https://soarspecialneeds.org/.

About SOAR Special Needs:

SOAR Special Needs empowers families with special needs to SOAR in their local and faith communities.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.