MISSION REAL ESTATE FUNDING LLC CLOSES 3 NEW DEALS!
Loans closed in NY, CT & NJ!MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Real Estate Funding LLC (MREF), headquartered in Melville, New York, recently closed three impressive transactions.
One of these noteworthy deals involved facilitating a cash-out refinance for a mixed-use property in Riverhead, NY, valued at $925,000, showcasing MREF's capacity to handle substantial financing for various property types.
Moreover, MREF successfully closed a refinancing arrangement for a multifamily home in Norwalk, CT, valued at $472,000, as well as a cash-out refinance for a single-family residence in Fort Lee, NJ, with a loan amount of $635,000.
The CEO of Mission Real Estate Funding LLC, Dennis Mihalatos, expressed satisfaction with these transactions, noting, "We are pleased to have finalized these three significant transactions, which further reaffirm our standing as a reliable partner for real estate investors seeking flexible financing solutions." Mihalatos emphasized the company's dedication to providing competitive terms and expediting the closing process.
Beyond refinancing services, MREF offers a diverse array of financing options, including support for construction projects such as fix & flip and ground-up construction loans. With over 15 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate lending, MREF has positioned itself as a reputable private money lender and consultancy firm.
For more details about Mission Real Estate Funding LLC and its offerings, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the company's website.
