Mission Real Estate Funding: Redefining the Future of Construction Finance

Construction Finance Up to $600 million!

MELVILLE, NY, SUFFOLK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Real Estate Funding LLC (MREF), a distinguished private money firm headquartered in Melville, NY, is currently making headlines with its groundbreaking approach to real estate financing. The company offers substantial support for construction projects with lending capacities reaching as high as $600 million.

As industry innovators, they stand out as the premier choice for developers, builders, and investors in search of substantial financial support for their ambitious ventures. The company's forward-thinking vision and extensive lending capabilities establish it as the forefront leader in the highly competitive landscape of real estate financing.

Dennis Mihalatos, CEO of Mission Real Estate Funding, expressed his enthusiasm for the diverse project portfolio, stating, "At Mission Real Estate Funding, the company takes pride in its role as innovators in private money lending, providing crucial financial support for a wide range of construction projects. From multifamily homes and apartment complexes to cutting-edge medical centers and beyond, the dedicated team is committed to fueling success across various real estate sectors."

Mission Real Estate Funding leverages its deep understanding of local market dynamics to contribute to the growth and success of the community. The company's expansion into larger construction deals, coupled with its remarkable $600 million lending capacity, reflects its confidence in the potential of the real estate market and its commitment to driving economic progress within the region.

They stand as a beacon of support for developers and investors embarking on transformative projects. The company's ability to finance ventures of unparalleled scale underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of real estate development.

Sara Del Piano
Executive Assistant
+1 212-461-4575
sdelpiano@mrefunding.com
