Volume.com Grows Its Game-Changing Approach of Empowering Artists and Venues in the Livestream Era
EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume builds on its ongoing commitment of connecting artists and venues through its unique livestream platform with the addition of new wired venues and with new artists leveraging the platform. With a dedication to artists and diverse music creatives, Volume fosters an equitable revenue model while cultivating a supportive environment for creators. By connecting venues with the expansive reach of digital platforms, Volume enables artists to broadcast their music from anywhere — be it iconic music halls, intimate local cafes, or directly from their home studios, all without financial barriers.
This pioneering approach not only levels the playing field within the performance space but also introduces a fairer, more empowering ecosystem. Artists are afforded the liberty to curate video subscriptions and build communities at no upfront cost, enabling them to collect data about their fans and generate revenue through shows and exclusive events while also being given the opportunity to collect 100% of tips. This model underscores Volume's commitment to ensuring artists and venues alike can thrive in the livestream era, connecting with audiences in a manner that's financially sustainable and creatively fulfilling.
Volume emphasizes supporting artists by giving them control and ownership of their work and revenue sharing. They also ensure that artists have access to their fan data, empowering them with insights to grow and engage their fan base effectively.
Andy Frasco, renowned musician and podcaster, lauds Volume.com as his new creative sanctuary. Reflecting on the platform's innovative model, he highlights how he uses it, saying, “I’m always working on so much stuff…my music, my live show, and my podcast. Volume.com is my new home where I can share all this content directly with my fans.”
Artists on Volume will experience many benefits, such as access to resources, community support, direct monetization options, and opportunities to grow their careers digitally and in the real world. Volume provides artists with various tools and resources to bolster their creative pursuits, from venue choices to marketing support and production assistance.
Creators and partners who have leveraged the platform to engage with their fans through live streaming and boost their visibility are Andy Frasco, Chris Shiflett, David Cook, Sammy Rae, moe., The String Cheese Incident, Top House, BeachLife Festival, GroundUp Music Festival, BMG/BBR, Sony Music Nashville, and Lightning 100.
In addition to fostering a friendly, moderated community, Volume is dedicated to providing artists with tangible opportunities to showcase their talent, including festival appearances, showcases, gigs, and events. The platform recognizes that success extends beyond the digital realm and is committed to supporting artists in their digital and real-world endeavors.
Volume is not just a platform; it's the cornerstone of a thriving ecosystem where artists can flourish and grow their businesses. Volume has been diligently expanding its library, attracting a growing roster of artist-users, podcasters, and venues to join its platform. Select streams are now available for on-demand viewing on Volume, offering audiences diverse performances and discussions. Among these are Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast, Chris Shiflett’s Shred with Shifty episodes featuring Blues extraordinaire Joe Bonamassa, Brent Mason, John Osborne, and more. Other events that have been featured on Volume include The BMG/BBR CMA Pre-Party featuring Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and more; Warren Haynes Christmas Jam featuring Slash, Phil Lesh, Tyler Childers, Gov’t Mule, and others; and various in-studio streams from Lightning 100 featuring artists such as The War And Treaty, Grace Potter, Vera Bloom with BadCulture, The Foxies and a recent secret show with Sheryl Crow.
In the changing world of music, certain venues remain at the forefront by embracing Volume Livestreams—a modern approach to music broadcasting. Notable pioneers include Nashville establishments 3rd & Lindsley, The Basement East, and venues like West Hollywood’s Troubadour, Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre, Burlington Vermont’s Nectar’s, and NYC’s The Bitter End. These locations have adapted to the age to ensure that live music remains vibrant and accessible on a scale. With this trend gaining momentum, more venues nationwide are anticipated to follow suit, ushering in a new chapter in the music scene.
Volume.com is also the designated livestream platform for the Beachlife Festival, featuring performances by renowned artists, including Sting, My Morning Jacket, and Trey Anastasio.
To access recent Livestreams, visit https://volume.com/featured-videos. Viewers can tune in at their convenience, experience events exclusively on Volume, and sign up for other upcoming broadcasts.
For more information, visit https://volume.com/.
Christy Walker-Watkins
