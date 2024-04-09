Crete Professionals Alliance Distinguishes Itself With Latest Partnership and Leadership Hire

Crete Professionals Alliance is an alliance of accounting and professional services firms, securing an industry leader and a growing number of partners.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accounting industry is fundamentally changing, partially driven by the uptick in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) activities in the past several years. Crete Professionals Alliance (“Crete PA”) established itself in 2023 to create an alternative to the traditional exit options for accounting and professional services firm owners. Crete PA partners with firms across the country to complement their existing strengths and support their future growth. Its structure supports local leadership, local brands, and local cultures while providing access to its national back-office resources and financial backing.

Historically, independent accounting firms have faced two options: remain independent with more limited resources or merge upstream and dissolve their identity. Crete PA’s partnership model preserves local autonomy and culture while tapping into national platform capabilities. These value-added back-office services include dedicated recruiting, finance, accounting & business analytics, legal & compliance, insurance & benefits, enhanced technology, and growth operations, and this model has led to alliances with a growing number of accounting firms with multi-decade track records of excellent client service.

Leslie Adler, Formerly of Marcum, Joins Crete PA as General Counsel

Leslie Adler joined Crete PA as General Counsel after serving at Marcum LLP, a top 20 accounting firm in the U.S., for 15 years. She was a strategic player at Marcum through its rise in both prestige and placement in accounting. As a proven industry leader, Adler’s perspective is one that will set Crete PA apart from other firms.

Adler says, “I am delighted to join Crete PA at such an exciting time for the Company. Crete PA’s strong leadership team, operating with integrity, immediately drew me in, and I made the decision to join Crete PA because I am inspired by its mission.”

In reference to this hire, Crete PA Co-Founder Frank Zhang explains, “The biggest hire we could have made was bringing on someone of Leslie's caliber this early in the creation of our company. In this industry, legal and regulatory competence and professionalism are essential, and Leslie brings exactly that to our growing organization. We’re so excited for Leslie to join us as our General Counsel.”

“Leslie’s presence and expertise have already been impactful. As an early Crete PA partner firm, we are excited about her joining the team, as well as about the growing resources and capabilities Crete PA is positioned to provide us and our peers,” added Dave Roth, CEO of RRBB Advisors.

Crete PA Partners With 6th Firm: Reid Tax & Advisory Services, LLC (“Reid”)

Effective February 2024, Reid, ranked as one of the top 20 accounting firms on Long Island, joined forces with Crete PA.

Reid, with offices in Long Island, New York City, and Boca Raton, Florida, is a full-service tax and accounting firm whose commitment to excellent client service and the development of its growing team of professionals makes it a perfect match with Crete PA.



As is typical in Crete PA partnerships, Reid CPAs transferred its tax and advisory business to a new entity, Reid (defined above). Reid, which is owned by Crete PA and the Reid partners and is not a CPA firm, provides tax and advisory services to its clients. Reid CPAs, which is separately owned and governed and remains a licensed CPA firm, provides audit and attest services to its clients. Reid and Reid CPAs operate in an alternative practice structure in accordance with professional standards.



“Crete PA’s partnership model offers significant benefits and services to our clients while also creating opportunities and providing additional resources for our team members,” said Jason Reid Saladino, CEO. “Our partnership with Crete PA allows us to continue to manage and grow our firm while leveraging Crete PA’s capabilities to continue our growth. In particular, we believe that our next generation leadership will benefit from this partnership as we think about Reid’s long-term potential.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, advised both firms on the deal and commented, “Reid was approached by numerous suitors but chose Crete PA based on the opportunities for professional growth that their associates would have. Crete PA is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing accounting platforms in the country. They have the entrepreneurial flare and skills that many first-generation founders and high-performing partners and leaders are looking for in a strategic and capital partner.”

How Crete PA Gets It Done (Differently)

Crete PA is an alternative to traditional buyers (commonly referred to as “upstream mergers”) in the accounting and professional services industry. Crete PA maintains the goal of alleviating capacity constraints on growth while helping its partners continue to build amazing work environments for accounting professionals and provide excellent client service.

“We launched Crete PA when our longtime accountant—who we view as our financial quarterback and trusted advisor (and who has since joined the Crete PA team)—described to us the limited exit options he had for his midsize regional accounting firm. He told us, ‘There must be a better structure for firms, partners, and future leaders of CPA firms,” explains Co-Founder Jake Sloane. “Our accountant’s vision is now Crete PA’s reality. We are ecstatic to have partnered with six firms to date and, hopefully, many more to come. For any accounting firm evaluating their long-term strategy, we’re excited to connect with you and share how we’re different.”

Please reach out to David Finkelstein at David@Cretepa.com if you are interested in learning more about Crete PA.