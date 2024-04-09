Submit Release
COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES RECEIVES FAIR HOUSING MONTH PROCLAMATION

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services was honored to receive a proclamation from Marion County Government declaring April as National Fair Housing Month. This year’s Fair Housing Month theme is “Fair Housing: The ‘Act’ in Action.”

This year is the 56th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Federal Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, and familial status.

Marion County Board of County Commissioners presented the proclamation on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, at the Marion County Board of County Commissioners at 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Ocala, FL. Morgan Cardinal, Managing Attorney of the Fair Housing Program at CLS and Manager of Pro Bono Services, Lena Hopkins accepted the the Fair Housing Proclamation on behalf of CLS and the CLS Fair Housing Unit. They joined other nonprofit organizations and community leaders to highlight the month and encourage all citizens of our community to support and endorse fair housing.

Each April, Community Legal Services participates with other organizations across the country in recognizing Fair Housing Month by hosting events and outreach clinics that help individuals understand their rights under the law.

ABOUT CLS: Community Legal Services is on a mission to provide no-cost legal aid to the most vulnerable in our communities; We call it “Legal Access for All”. As a PILLAR in the community since 1966, our dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the day to day lives of Central Florida residents who cannot afford private attorney fees.

