Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Celebrates 150 Years of Progress & Advancing by Design
Strategic plan ensures commitment to providing the world’s best undergraduate STEM education in an environment of individual attention and support
This plan is a reflection of our collective vision—a commitment to not just sustain, but to elevate our legacy, ensuring that innovation, sustainability, and leadership feed into our mission.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A special campus Sesquicentennial Celebration on April 4 had students, faculty, and staff commemorating Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s 150-year legacy as a leader of undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics, while also ushering in the next chapter of the Institute’s future through the launch of the “Advancing by Design” Strategic Plan.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
President Robert A. Coons highlighted just a few of the numerous significant achievements during Rose-Hulman’s storied history: The college’s founding in 1874 by entrepreneur, business leader and philanthropist Chauncey Rose; the Rose Show, Rose-Hulman’s version of the World’s Fair that showcased student ingenuity and creativity to the community; welcoming the first co-ed class of students in 1995, embracing a richer, more diverse community of scholars; and being ranked No. 1 in undergraduate engineering education for the past 25 years, a testament to the unwavering dedication and talent of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni.
“As we stand on the shoulders of this remarkable legacy, I am convinced that our best days are still ahead,” remarked Coons.
Also, as part of the celebration, Rose-Hulman unveiled the following themes of the “Advancing by Design” Strategic Plan:
• Infuse Sustainability into the Rose-Hulman Education and Culture
• Instill a Mindset of Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Discovery
• Prepare Students to be Leaders in a Global and Diverse Society
• Increase the Affordability and Value of a Rose-Hulman Education
Coons remarked, “This plan is a reflection of our collective vision—a commitment to not just sustain, but to elevate our legacy, ensuring that innovation, sustainability, and leadership feed into our mission to provide the world’s best undergraduate STEM education in an environment of individual attention and support.”
Learn more about the specifics of the strategic plan at www.rose-hulman.edu/strategicplan.
The Sesquicentennial Celebration included a rousing introduction by Head Football Coach Jeff Sokol and contributions by recent Student Government Association President Courtney Valmore who will graduate next month, and three accomplished alumni, including Rick Stamper (’85), PhD, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Erik Hayes (’97), Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Affairs; and Darin Moody (’87), a Board of Trustees member.
There were also historical highlights, giveaways, a 150-foot sub, and photo opportunities with the Institute’s popular Rosie elephant mascot. Afterward, renowned educator, author, and nationally known internet personality Hank Green presented a Swearingen Leadership Series lecture to the campus community.
“As we look to the future, it is now our moment to collectively carry forward the spirit of innovation, dedication, and community that has defined Rose-Hulman for 150 years,” said Coons. “Together, we will continue to advance by design, shaping a future that not only meets but exceeds our wildest dreams.”
Learn more about significant events in Rose-Hulman’s proud history at www.rose-hulman.edu/150.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,250 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
SESQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION IMAGES AVAILABLE:
Here is a link to a Dropbox of images from the Sesquicentennial Celebration event:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vwzr5f7w4kll4zotngakn/h?rlkey=38p5b8p4z2dqr6rd1d9505vbf&dl=0
Please Credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:
Video showcasing Rose-Hulman’s campus can be found at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5SWNoGWkf0&t
Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Dale H. Long | Executive Editor and Director of Media Relations
Office of Communications and Marketing
ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
5500 Wabash Avenue | Terre Haute, IN 47803-3999
Phone: 812.877.8418 | Cell: 812.208-5615
Dale.Long@rose-hulman.edu
Dale Long
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+18128778418 ext.
dale.long@rose-hulman.edu
Media B-roll Video