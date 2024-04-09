Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,529 in the last 365 days.

eTRANSERVICES President and CEO Invited to Attend the White House Regional Business Leader Summit

Chris Beckford, the President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, was invited to attend the White House Regional Business Leader Summit

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services, proudly announced that its President and CEO, Chris Beckford, was recently invited to attend the White House Regional Business Leader Summit. The event, held on March 15th, 2024, brought together top executives from various industries to discuss critical issues facing the nation's economy and business landscape.

The White House Regional Business Leader Summit served as a platform for small business leaders to engage in productive dialogue with government officials, policymakers, and fellow industry peers. This summit provided an invaluable opportunity to exchange ideas, collaborate on innovative solutions, and contribute to shaping the future of business and economic policy.

Chris Beckford expressed enthusiasm about representing eTRANSERVICES at this significant gathering. "Participating in the White House Regional Business Leader Summit was an honor. I enjoyed engaging in meaningful discussions with fellow industry leaders, White House Staff, and other government representatives to address the challenges and opportunities faced by many small businesses. I personally raised concern with the Economic Advisor about hiring individuals for government contract roles that do not necessitate degrees, yet the requisite qualifications are stipulated within the contracts, thereby potentially limiting the pool of eligible candidates. I also addressed the high cost of FedRAMP certification that prohibits small businesses from being able to provide Cloud Computing as a Service when imposed as a mandatory requirement by the Government. At eTRANSERVICES, we are committed to overcoming challenges, driving positive change, and contributing to the economic prosperity of our nation."

eTRANSERVICES has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and corporate responsibility under the leadership of Chris Beckford. With his vision and strategic leadership, the company has achieved remarkable growth and success in transforming other businesses with its products and services.

As Chris Beckford joined other distinguished business leaders at the White House Regional Business Leader Summit, eTRANSERVICES reaffirms its dedication to making a positive impact on the business community and society as a whole.

Marketing Team
eTRANSERVICES Corp.
+ +1 540-498-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

eTRANSERVICES President and CEO Invited to Attend the White House Regional Business Leader Summit

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more