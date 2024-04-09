eTRANSERVICES President and CEO Invited to Attend the White House Regional Business Leader Summit
Chris Beckford, the President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, was invited to attend the White House Regional Business Leader SummitSTAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services, proudly announced that its President and CEO, Chris Beckford, was recently invited to attend the White House Regional Business Leader Summit. The event, held on March 15th, 2024, brought together top executives from various industries to discuss critical issues facing the nation's economy and business landscape.
The White House Regional Business Leader Summit served as a platform for small business leaders to engage in productive dialogue with government officials, policymakers, and fellow industry peers. This summit provided an invaluable opportunity to exchange ideas, collaborate on innovative solutions, and contribute to shaping the future of business and economic policy.
Chris Beckford expressed enthusiasm about representing eTRANSERVICES at this significant gathering. "Participating in the White House Regional Business Leader Summit was an honor. I enjoyed engaging in meaningful discussions with fellow industry leaders, White House Staff, and other government representatives to address the challenges and opportunities faced by many small businesses. I personally raised concern with the Economic Advisor about hiring individuals for government contract roles that do not necessitate degrees, yet the requisite qualifications are stipulated within the contracts, thereby potentially limiting the pool of eligible candidates. I also addressed the high cost of FedRAMP certification that prohibits small businesses from being able to provide Cloud Computing as a Service when imposed as a mandatory requirement by the Government. At eTRANSERVICES, we are committed to overcoming challenges, driving positive change, and contributing to the economic prosperity of our nation."
eTRANSERVICES has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and corporate responsibility under the leadership of Chris Beckford. With his vision and strategic leadership, the company has achieved remarkable growth and success in transforming other businesses with its products and services.
As Chris Beckford joined other distinguished business leaders at the White House Regional Business Leader Summit, eTRANSERVICES reaffirms its dedication to making a positive impact on the business community and society as a whole.
