Texas Regional Airport Upgrades Entrances with Modern Horton Automatic Doors

Killeen Regional Airport Killeen Regional Airport Killeen Regional Airport

Texas Access Controls, with Horton Automatics, offered the best combination of price and lead times, making them the most favorable option for the project.

BUDA, TX, USA, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing to work with Texas Access Controls (TAC) to install Horton automatic doors for the Killeen Regional Airport project was a business decision made by HCI Commercial , the general contractor, after considering bids from three other companies.Texas Access Controls, with Horton Automatics , offered the best combination of price and lead times, making them the most favorable option for the project.Richard Wilson of HCI Commercial commented, “The Texas Access Controls teams did an excellent job of training and explaining the products. Branch Manager, Amy Johnston was very professional and was able to facilitate getting the project completed early and with no difficulties.”Additionally, the decision to opt for new automatic doors was prompted by the necessity to adjust the openings, as the original doors were too small. This adjustment not only addressed the immediate issue but also provided an opportunity to enhance accessibility and improve traffic flow within the airport.By installing Horton Automatic Doors, the regional airport benefits from modern and efficient entryways, contributing to a smoother and more user-friendly experience for passengers and visitors alike.The new automatic doors offer the following benefits for the airport:-Improved Passenger Flow-Improved Accessibility-Added Convenience-Enhanced Security-Aesthetically Pleasing Design-Cost Effective SolutionWith the new automatic doors installed, Killeen can work with Texas Access Controls on a preventative maintenance plan to extend the life of the doors. A preventative maintenance program will help avoid costly service calls and keep the doors fully operational, 24/7. Preventative maintenance contracts help to:-Limit the need for door repairs-Eradicate unsafe conditions-Reduce the impact of risk audits-Control expenses and eliminate emergency servicesTexas Access Controls has a team of AAADM-certified (American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers) service technicians who perform preventative maintenance checks and repairs. They make sure that the automatic doors function at optimal operating standards.TAC is a part of Door Services Corporation. Find out more about TAC and Door Services here: https://doorservicescorporation.com/tac Media Contact: Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager / marketingds@overheaddoor.com_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ABOUT DOOR SERVICES CORPORATIONYour expert partner for pedestrian door service and installation, our company was built on quality products and long-term customer partnerships. We are a member of the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers. Our AAADM certified technicians have over 50 years of product knowledge. We service and repair all doors and windows models of all automatic door manufacturers.24/7 emergency service is available to meet your after hour needs in designated coverage areas:Advanced Door Service - Eastern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Northern GeorgiaAdvanced Door Automation - North Carolina and east to the coastal regionsKeystone Automatic Door Enterprises - Northern PennsylvaniaAllegheny Door Enterprises - Western Pennsylvania and West VirginiaAutomatic Door Enterprises - Eastern PennsylvaniaDel-Mar Door Service - DelawareDoor Controls – LouisianaDoor Control, Inc – Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Northeast New YorkDoor Concepts, Inc – Rhode Island and Eastern MassachusettsEastern Door Service - New JerseyTexas Access Controls - Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas areasHorton Automatics of Ontario - Ottawa Valley and Southern Ontario, Canada