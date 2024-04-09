Texas Regional Airport Upgrades Entrances with Modern Horton Automatic Doors
Texas Access Controls, with Horton Automatics, offered the best combination of price and lead times, making them the most favorable option for the project.BUDA, TX, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing to work with Texas Access Controls (TAC) to install Horton automatic doors for the Killeen Regional Airport project was a business decision made by HCI Commercial, the general contractor, after considering bids from three other companies.
Richard Wilson of HCI Commercial commented, “The Texas Access Controls teams did an excellent job of training and explaining the products. Branch Manager, Amy Johnston was very professional and was able to facilitate getting the project completed early and with no difficulties.”
Additionally, the decision to opt for new automatic doors was prompted by the necessity to adjust the openings, as the original doors were too small. This adjustment not only addressed the immediate issue but also provided an opportunity to enhance accessibility and improve traffic flow within the airport.
By installing Horton Automatic Doors, the regional airport benefits from modern and efficient entryways, contributing to a smoother and more user-friendly experience for passengers and visitors alike.
The new automatic doors offer the following benefits for the airport:
-Improved Passenger Flow
-Improved Accessibility
-Added Convenience
-Enhanced Security
-Aesthetically Pleasing Design
-Cost Effective Solution
With the new automatic doors installed, Killeen can work with Texas Access Controls on a preventative maintenance plan to extend the life of the doors. A preventative maintenance program will help avoid costly service calls and keep the doors fully operational, 24/7. Preventative maintenance contracts help to:
-Limit the need for door repairs
-Eradicate unsafe conditions
-Reduce the impact of risk audits
-Control expenses and eliminate emergency services
Texas Access Controls has a team of AAADM-certified (American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers) service technicians who perform preventative maintenance checks and repairs. They make sure that the automatic doors function at optimal operating standards.
TAC is a part of Door Services Corporation. Find out more about TAC and Door Services here: https://doorservicescorporation.com/tac.
Media Contact: Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager / marketingds@overheaddoor.com
