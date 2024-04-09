Superus Careers expands its recruiting team, accelerating growth
These new team members play a crucial role in our pursuit of matching talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country.”UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superus Careers, a leading staffing agency in housing and financial services announces a significant expansion of its recruiting team. This strategic move reflects Superus Careers and Mortgage Career Exchange commitment to staying at the forefront of banking, credit union, homebuilder and mortgage banking staffing needs.
— Larry Silver, CEO, Superus Careers
The company’s expansion comes on the heels of recently being awarded the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service. Based entirely on client provided rating, receiving satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 52%.
Larry Silver, CEO: "We are thrilled for our recent additions to continue to support our clients’ growing needs. As we continue to anticipate further growth this year, these new team members play a crucial role in our pursuit of matching talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country.”
The new hires bring a diverse set of skills and experiences to Superus Careers, contributing to the company’s dynamic and collaborative culture. With recruiting and industry expertise, the expanded team is well-equipped to support the opportunities that lie ahead.
Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange remains dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages best match and time saving staffing for their client partners. The company believes that a strong and skilled recruiting team is instrumental in delivering high-quality results to its clients.
About Superus Careers
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. Within the Staffing industry Superus Careers specializes in: Finance / Accounting, Human Resources, IT / Engineering, Legal, Management / Sr. Executive, Marketing / Sales, Office / Retail / Hospitality, Real Estate
