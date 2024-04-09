Submit Release
Premier Alan Winde launches new mobile Western Cape Government e-Centre, 11 Apr 

Premier Alan Winde will on Thursday, 11 April, help launch the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) new mobile e-Centre in George.

This new resource will be utilised to further expand certain WCG services in rural communities across the province.

The state-of-the-art centre includes workstations, satellite capability and disabled access, among other features.

The Premier will be joined by WCG Director-General Dr Harry Malila.

Date:         Thursday, 11 April 2024

Time:          9h00  – 11h00 

Venue:      Fern Street, Pacaltsdorp, George

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4esXKDUYmqSTrsTC7

Media wishing to cover the event can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

