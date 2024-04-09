Transport briefs media on end of e-tolls in Gauteng, 10 Apr 

Submit Release
The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Board Chairperson of the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL), Themba Mhambi and its CEO Reginald Demana will on Wednesday host a media briefing to address the practical implications of the scrapping of e-tolls.

This follows a recent joint media release wherein government confirmed that from 12 April 2024, road users will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network. Media are invited to attend the briefing at the SANRAL Central Operations Centre (COC) in Centurion on Wednesday at 10h00 where government will field questions on the developments following the proclamation of the gazette scrapping e-tolls.

There will be interview and photograph opportunities.
Date: Wednesday, 10 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: SANRAL COC, 36 Assegaai Wood Street, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion

RSVP: Please RSVP to Lesedi Mbipha on Lesedi.mbipha@fticonsulting.com or 066 287 0266

The media briefing will be livestreamed on SANRAL’s Facebook page. 

Media contacts:

Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Ministry of Transport
Cell: 066 476 9015

Lwando Mahlasela
Media Relations Manager SANRAL
Cell: 082 440 5305

Sizwe Pamla
Spokesperson Gauteng Premier
Cell: 060 975 6794

