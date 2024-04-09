Transport briefs media on end of e-tolls in Gauteng, 10 Apr
The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Board Chairperson of the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL), Themba Mhambi and its CEO Reginald Demana will on Wednesday host a media briefing to address the practical implications of the scrapping of e-tolls.
This follows a recent joint media release wherein government confirmed that from 12 April 2024, road users will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network. Media are invited to attend the briefing at the SANRAL Central Operations Centre (COC) in Centurion on Wednesday at 10h00 where government will field questions on the developments following the proclamation of the gazette scrapping e-tolls.
Date: Wednesday, 10 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: SANRAL COC, 36 Assegaai Wood Street, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion
The media briefing will be livestreamed on SANRAL’s Facebook page.
