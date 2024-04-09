Nefta appoints Alex Vasilyev as Head of Machine Learning, for its first-party data adtech platform

Alexander Vasilyev, Nefta Head of ML Geeshan Willnk, Nefta CEO

Alex brings years of adtech ML and data science experience, and will focus on new innovations to further drive user acquisition and ad monetisation.

Alex is an excellent addition to our team, his diverse background spanning creative AI and conversion prediction within the adtech landscape brings a unique perspective to our innovative approach.” — Geeshan Willink, Nefta CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nefta, the first-party data adtech platform for mobile games developers and publishers, has appointed Alex Vasilyev, PhD as Head of Machine Learning (ML). Alex will lead Nefta’s data science pipeline and AI development across the platform. He will work to further enhance and develop the ML models that underpin the Nefta platform to drive up user acquisition and ad monetization for games developers and publishers.

Nefta’s forward-thinking approach to leveraging first-party data, which prioritises privacy and innovative ways for publishers to monetize their games through advertising and actionable user behaviour insights, attracted Alex, who describes himself as a start-up enthusiast, adept at leveraging AI to unlock new possibilities in advertising.

In previous roles, Alex tackled complex Machine Learning problems to optimise campaign performance where he built robust models that can handle the intricacies of programmatic advertising, a natural fit for Nefta, which offers solutions for the games industry, built on next generation machine learning technology.

Nefta CEO, Geeshan Willink says: “Alex is an excellent addition to our growing team, his diverse background spanning creative AI and conversion prediction within the adtech landscape brings a unique perspective to our innovative approach to leveraging first-party data for advertising optimization. This knowledge will be crucial in developing robust models to identify user segments likely to convert without traditional tracking methods.”

Head of Machine Learning, Alex adds, “I'm incredibly excited to join Nefta and contribute to shaping the future of digital advertising in a privacy-focused world. I’m particularly interested in the potential to leverage behavioural features and advanced modelling techniques like embeddings and neural networks to unlock valuable insights from first-party data.

“I am looking forward to using my experience in leading complex end-to-end projects and my ability to develop creative solutions at Nefta as we continue to grow and disrupt the gaming advertising landscape for the better.” says Alex.