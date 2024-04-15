Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,531 in the last 365 days.

Jumbula Has Achieved SOC 2 Type I Compliance

Jumbula received SOC 2 Type I security compliance in 2024

Jumbula Achieved SOC 2 Type I Compliance

Jumbula achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance, which ensures the highest security standards for customer data management on its platform.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that Jumbula provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Jumbula System.

Jumbula was audited by Prescient Assurance, a security and compliance attestation leader for B2B and SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada that provides risk management and assurance services, including, but not limited to, SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to info@prescientassurance.com.

"We're thrilled to announce that Jumbula has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for our Online Registration and Class/Camp Management platform," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "Our clients' security and peace of mind remain our top priorities as we continue to deliver excellence in service."

The SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates that Jumbula manages its data with the highest security and compliance standards.

About Jumbula

Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.

Ignacio Carranza
Jumbula
+1 650-502-0350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Jumbula Has Achieved SOC 2 Type I Compliance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more