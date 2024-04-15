Jumbula Has Achieved SOC 2 Type I Compliance
Jumbula achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance, which ensures the highest security standards for customer data management on its platform.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that Jumbula provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Jumbula System.
Jumbula was audited by Prescient Assurance, a security and compliance attestation leader for B2B and SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada that provides risk management and assurance services, including, but not limited to, SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to info@prescientassurance.com.
"We're thrilled to announce that Jumbula has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for our Online Registration and Class/Camp Management platform," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "Our clients' security and peace of mind remain our top priorities as we continue to deliver excellence in service."
The SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates that Jumbula manages its data with the highest security and compliance standards.
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.
