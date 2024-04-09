Creatio Named a Leader in G2 Grid® Reports I Spring 2024 for Low-Code Development Platforms, DPA & More
Creatio secures top spots across ten G2 categories, receiving high endorsements from G2 usersBOSTON, MA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report, Spring 2024, in 10 categories: No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Workflow Management, Lead Capture, Email Marketing, Digital Process Automation (DPA), Help Desk, CRM, Trade Promotion Management and Retail Analytics Software. The company has also received Leader recognition in the G2 Momentum Grid® Reports for CRM, Sales Analytics, Workflow Management, Lead Capture, Help Desk, Trade Promotion Management, Contact Center, Retail Analytics, Email Marketing, Digital Process Automation (DPA), No-Code Development Platforms, and Low-Code Development Platforms.
G2 stands as one of the most extensive software marketplaces globally, renowned for delivering reliable and unbiased software reviews gathered from its vast user community and various online channels and social networks. The G2 evaluations serve as a collective voice of the software user community, simplifying the selection of top-tier digital solutions. These ratings are pivotal for sellers, media personnel, analysts, and investors for product benchmarking and market trend analysis.
Being positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report indicates that the product has received high endorsements from G2 users and possesses significant Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Meanwhile, products that achieve the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® are ranked in the top quartile of their respective category by user feedback.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. We help our customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
To discover how Creatio can be pivotal in addressing your business challenges and propelling growth, request a live demo today.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+ +1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other