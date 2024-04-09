Targeted support towards youth employment in Thailand

Organized by the Young Futuremakers Thailand project, the "Labour market trends, COVID-19 impact, policy considerations and targeted support towards youth for a human-centred recovery in Thailand" event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss youth employment in Thailand, including policy considerations and opportunities for targeted support towards youth. It also served as an opportunity to launch the ILO's report on “Trends, characteristics and COVID-19 impact on youth not in employment, education or training (NEET) in Thailand”.