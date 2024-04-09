Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,673 in the last 365 days.

What’s baking in the oven?

Through the Young Futuremakers Thailand-Phase 2 project, the ILO organized the "Bakery" training course for youth with disabilities in Bangkok. From the 8 to 12 January 2024, 20 youth with disabilities participated in the Bakery training course at the Thungmahamek School for the Deaf.

You just read:

What’s baking in the oven?

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more