Celebrating future baristas!

The ILO's Young Futuremakers Thailand - Phase II project hosted a barista training course for youth with disabilities at the Thungmahamek School for the Deaf from November 13-17, 2023. Supported by the Standard Chartered Foundation, the project is dedicated to empowering disadvantaged young women and men through the provision of demand-led technical skills training, employability workshops, career guidance and job placements.
