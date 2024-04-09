Cooking for the future

The ILO, through the Young Futuremakers Thailand-Phase 2 project, organized the "Thai fusion cuisine" training course for youth in Bangkok from 2 to 6 October 2023. Twenty youths (aged 15-29) participated in the course and learned various savoury and sweet Thai dishes.
