Cooking for the future

The ILO, through the Young Futuremakers Thailand-Phase 2 project, organized the "Thai fusion cuisine" training course for youth in Bangkok from 2 to 6 October 2023. Twenty youths (aged 15-29) participated in the course and learned various savoury and sweet Thai dishes.

