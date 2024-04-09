Maine State Harness Racing Commission Meeting - 2024 Race Date Assignment Hearing

MAINE, April 16 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: April 16, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine

Meeting description/purpose:

Under the authority of 8 M.R.S. 271(2) and Chapter 19, Section 4.10 of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission Rules, the Commission will hear requests from HC Bangor LLC and Windsor Fair to reopen the 2024 Race Date Assignment Hearing. The request is for the Commission to award Bangor Raceway two additional days of racing on Wednesday August 21, and Friday August 23, 2024, in addition to those awarded at the Licensing and Race Date Assignment Hearing that was held on November 21, 2023. Windsor Fair is requesting an additional day of racing on August 24, 2024, in addition to those awarded at the Licensing Hearing and Race Date Assignment Hearing. Windsor Fair is also requesting to remove Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from its race dates. In the event the Commission votes to reopen the Race Date Assignment Proceedings, the hearing will occur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the Deering Building, Room 101 located at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine. The hearing that was previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024 will NOT occur

The hearing will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, 5 M.R.S. 9051-9064 and Chapter 21 of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission rules. All parties have the right to be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence, call witnesses, and present oral or written testimony and arguments to the Commission. Applications for intervention pursuant to 5 M.R.S. 9054 will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing. Applications for intervention presented after the commencement of the hearing will be denied. Any questions or inquiries should be directed to: Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028 or call (207) 287-3221 or e-mail to Shane.Bacon@maine.gov.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221