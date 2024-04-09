HOLLYWOOD INDEPENDENT MUSIC AWARDS MAIN EVENT JULY 18, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) will be presented Thursday, July 18th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Music submissions are now being accepted. Deadline of call for entries for nomination consideration is June 1st (11:59 PM PST).
The HIMA honors independent artists, composers, songwriters, record labels, and technical recording professionals around the globe for their creative contributions to independent music.
The HIMA is an extension of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), which is an annual event celebrating the songs and scores in all visual media including film, TV, video games, commercials, trailers, music videos, documentaries, and other new visual media. For over a decade, the HMMA has included independent music categories in its awards program. Many independent artists attribute the HMMA as a significant catalyst for their music careers. With exponential growth of the HMMA, and increased engagement from indie artists around the globe, the need for a stand-alone platform to specifically recognize independent music was necessary and welcomed by the independent music community.
The inaugural HIMA branded event was held on August 17, 2023, and hailed a tremendous success. Using the HMMA production template, the HIMA featured nominees and winners from around the globe. Eleven of the award winners were from other countries. The 2023 HIMA was truly an international affair.
Founder and executive producer of the HMMA and HIMA, Brent Harvey, says “The HIMA has the same level of production, stature, and fun as the more established HMMA, including the same venue and production team. Like last year’s inaugural event, we will have quite a few surprises throughout the show!”
HIMA music categories include most mainstream genres and sub-genres expected in a music award show. The HIMA will also spotlight categories not common in contemporary music awards. Notable examples include technical, “behind the scenes” categories highlighting professionals including sound mixers, recording engineers, producers, and independent record labels.
The HIMA main event will feature a media drenched red carpet, live music performances, celebrity appearances, a VIP pre-show mixer with hors d'oeuvres, award presentations, and an official after party.
Nominees from several states and countries are expected to attend the HIMA gala, and there will be HIMA “satellite” events the week of the show so that visiting artists can make the most of their time in Hollywood. Events will include panels and presentations on songwriting, music licensing, brand marketing, and networking events. Major record labels, music libraries, music supervisors, and other music industry professionals will be participating in these educational modules (detailed announcements to come), as well as attending the main show event.
The HIMA provides career-building services, resources, and valuable opportunities extending beyond the scope of most award programs. An annual HIMA PLUS membership includes direct contact with the HIMA ProTeam, a hand-picked group of music business professionals with specific skillsets including licensing, marketing, recording, and brand development. The HIMA PLUS membership platform is currently being overhauled and migrated to a new module platform. Annual membership is still functional for artists and industry to join. All existing members will be migrated to HIMA PLUS when construction is complete.
The HIMA also books live performances in and around the greater Los Angeles. There is no fee to submit a live booking form for consideration.
Tickets to the Hollywood Independent Music Awards will become available at the end of May.
For general inquiries: support@himawards.com
For press inquiries and media coverage authorization, visit:
https://himawards.com/press-media-request-form/
For music submissions, visit:
https://himawards.com/music-submissions-2024/
For eligibility, submission, and selections info, visit:
https://himawards.com/submission-and-nomination-info/
For live booking consideration, visit:
https://himawards.com/live-show-booking-form/
