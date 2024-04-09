Apex Security Inspiring Recap & Exciting Plans After Receiving 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Security is a renowned & trusted security systems company in Grande Prairie, AB. The firm is accoladed with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for its extreme commitment and dedication to provide top-notch security solutions to people. The firm has comfortable cracked the 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ to win the award. Here is the recap of its performance last year and the exciting plans for the future!
Recap Of 2023!
People at Apex Security are proud of their achievements during the year 2023. They have made significant strides in their mission to elevate what is the standard in the security industry, while expanding their vision to communities throughout Alberta. Their recent expansions and innovations are testaments of their commitment to excellence, safety, and community partnership.
Strategic Expansion
They have successfully extended their patrol division to Valleyview, Grimshaw, Grande Cache and Peace River, demonstrating their dedication to providing top-tier security services to a broader clientele. This expansion not only enhances their coverage but also brings their trusted, professional security solutions closer to residents, businesses, and municipalities in these communities. Providing access to services and developing a base for reliable services has brought joint value to Apex Security and the Communities alike.
Apex Security has also purchased and began the remodeling of its Service and Training Centre in Grande Prairie. This building was acquired to allow for continued growth and training in the Northern Region. The technical services offered by Apex Security are growing to meet the demands of the businesses and residents it serves, this new location will allow for that to continue. This building also will have a dedicated space for the on-going training and licensing sessions that Apex Security puts on.
Collaborative Public Security Initiatives
Rooted in the philosophy of Apex Security, they believe security, if done properly can play an invaluable role in today’s enforcement services framework. In 2023, Apex Security took large steps in proving this, working closely with local Enforcement and RCMP Services on multiple Public Security projects. This collaboration has been instrumental in developing and implementing comprehensive security strategies, setting new benchmarks for public safety and community-centric security efforts.
Innovative Hybrid Security Solutions
Building on their collaborative efforts, their Hybrid Security Solutions mark a significant advancement in security efficiency. Combining the strengths of their state-of-the-art Dispatching Centre and staff with the expertise of their mobile guards. This solution ensures rapid, informed response to security incidents, elevating their service quality and reliability. With years of belief and investment into this hybrid structure model, they have been able to continually raise the bar on efficient security for clients across Alberta. They have noticed a lot of growth and success with this combination of services and will continue to perfect it.
Looking Ahead
As Apex Security continues to grow and evolve, They are excited about what 2024 will bring. They are eager to bring their quality product and proven solutions to communities throughout Western Canada. They plan to do this through strategic expansion, acquisitions and partnerships. They have an incredible team and a transparency within the company that ensures alignment and opportunities for the valued team members at all levels.
Role Of Mason Bruce!
Mason Bruce’s within the company started at a young age. With Apex Security being a family company founded by his Father, Dave Bruce in 2005, He has had the opportunity to experience and observe a lot of the joys and challenges that come with developing a business in the Security Industry.
Bruce’s diverse roles and firsthand observations over the years have allowed him to develop a comprehensive insight into security, covering aspects from guard and technical services to financial, managerial, and sales aspects.
Working with great leadership and staff at all levels within Apex Security, he is excited to see what the future holds for his company and the strides they will continue to make in the near future. They have a lot on their agenda and a team more than capable of making it all happen.
Video monitoring, doorbell camera, remote and access control, energy management, wellness, garage doors, smart thermostat, lighting, residential and commercial systems, flood and fire watch, card access systems, extreme temperatures sensor, home automation, live-streaming video, installation & alarm response are some of the important services you can expect from Apex Security.
Dave Bruce
Recap Of 2023!
People at Apex Security are proud of their achievements during the year 2023. They have made significant strides in their mission to elevate what is the standard in the security industry, while expanding their vision to communities throughout Alberta. Their recent expansions and innovations are testaments of their commitment to excellence, safety, and community partnership.
Strategic Expansion
They have successfully extended their patrol division to Valleyview, Grimshaw, Grande Cache and Peace River, demonstrating their dedication to providing top-tier security services to a broader clientele. This expansion not only enhances their coverage but also brings their trusted, professional security solutions closer to residents, businesses, and municipalities in these communities. Providing access to services and developing a base for reliable services has brought joint value to Apex Security and the Communities alike.
Apex Security has also purchased and began the remodeling of its Service and Training Centre in Grande Prairie. This building was acquired to allow for continued growth and training in the Northern Region. The technical services offered by Apex Security are growing to meet the demands of the businesses and residents it serves, this new location will allow for that to continue. This building also will have a dedicated space for the on-going training and licensing sessions that Apex Security puts on.
Collaborative Public Security Initiatives
Rooted in the philosophy of Apex Security, they believe security, if done properly can play an invaluable role in today’s enforcement services framework. In 2023, Apex Security took large steps in proving this, working closely with local Enforcement and RCMP Services on multiple Public Security projects. This collaboration has been instrumental in developing and implementing comprehensive security strategies, setting new benchmarks for public safety and community-centric security efforts.
Innovative Hybrid Security Solutions
Building on their collaborative efforts, their Hybrid Security Solutions mark a significant advancement in security efficiency. Combining the strengths of their state-of-the-art Dispatching Centre and staff with the expertise of their mobile guards. This solution ensures rapid, informed response to security incidents, elevating their service quality and reliability. With years of belief and investment into this hybrid structure model, they have been able to continually raise the bar on efficient security for clients across Alberta. They have noticed a lot of growth and success with this combination of services and will continue to perfect it.
Looking Ahead
As Apex Security continues to grow and evolve, They are excited about what 2024 will bring. They are eager to bring their quality product and proven solutions to communities throughout Western Canada. They plan to do this through strategic expansion, acquisitions and partnerships. They have an incredible team and a transparency within the company that ensures alignment and opportunities for the valued team members at all levels.
Role Of Mason Bruce!
Mason Bruce’s within the company started at a young age. With Apex Security being a family company founded by his Father, Dave Bruce in 2005, He has had the opportunity to experience and observe a lot of the joys and challenges that come with developing a business in the Security Industry.
Bruce’s diverse roles and firsthand observations over the years have allowed him to develop a comprehensive insight into security, covering aspects from guard and technical services to financial, managerial, and sales aspects.
Working with great leadership and staff at all levels within Apex Security, he is excited to see what the future holds for his company and the strides they will continue to make in the near future. They have a lot on their agenda and a team more than capable of making it all happen.
Video monitoring, doorbell camera, remote and access control, energy management, wellness, garage doors, smart thermostat, lighting, residential and commercial systems, flood and fire watch, card access systems, extreme temperatures sensor, home automation, live-streaming video, installation & alarm response are some of the important services you can expect from Apex Security.
Dave Bruce
Apex Security
+1 780-830-0288
info@apexsecurity.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook