Yellow Submarine Plumbing & Rooter Celebrates Its First-Ever ThreeBestRated® Award for Its Outstanding Plumbing Services

The most rewarding part of the job is helping customers find real solutions to their plumbing issues and seeing their relief when everything’s working properly again.”NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanaimo-based plumbing services provider, Yellow Submarine Plumbing & Rooter Ltd. has been announced “the Award of Excellence” from ThreeBestRated® for blending quality services and a customer-first mission. This recognition acknowledges their high-quality workmanship, honest service and dedication to serve the community.
“Winning the ThreeBestRated® award is not just an honor, but also a testament to our dedication to customer service and improving our customers’ lives with reliable plumbing services,” said Christopher Deguire, the owner of the company.
Yellow Submarine Plumbing & Rooter: An Ally for Nanaimo!
Since its inception in 2019, the Yellow Submarine Plumbing & Rooter has been working with a motto: “Our Crew to Your Rescue”. They have fully trained, skilled and background-checked plumbers, who offer reliable and lasting plumbing solutions throughout Central Vancouver. The company holds valid business licenses and maintains an A+ rating with the BBB. They have a brand-new car loaded with the latest tools to tackle everything from emergencies to routine maintenance with precision and reliability.
“Nanaimo is a great community to work in, people are friendly, and there’s a strong sense of connection. The most rewarding part of the job is helping customers find real solutions to their plumbing issues and seeing their relief when everything’s working properly again. Whether it’s a flooded basement or a water heater replacement, knowing we’ve made someone’s day easier is the best feeling.”
Drain cleanings, water heater repairs, sump pump services, backflow testing, poly B replacement, septic tank services, sewer repairs, water filtration, leak detection, pipe repairs & replacement, and fixture installations (garburators, faucets, & toilets) are some of the services provided by the Yellow Submarine Plumbing team.
Transparency is at the heart of everything Yellow Submarine does. They believe in honest and open communication, explaining everything—what the issue is, what the possible solutions are, and how much the job will cost before starting the work. This ensures flat prices without any hidden costs. They stand by their workmanship and stick with follow-ups post services to make sure their customers are happy with their services. They treat customers the way they would want to be treated. By maintaining reliable standards, they build trust and loyalty among their customers.
Pro Tips: Avoid Costly Repairs
“A lot of people try to do too much without the right tools or know-how. It’s not just about tightening a pipe—it’s about knowing the system and making sure you don’t cause bigger issues. For example, overtightening fittings, using the wrong type of pipe, or not checking for proper slope in drainage lines can lead to serious problems later. A DIY fix can become a costly repair if things go sideways,” warns Chris.
He provided simple, yet powerful tips for his audience and the community in order to prevent some repairs and mistakes that lead to expensive repairs in the end.
“When it comes to the plumbing system, regular maintenance is your best friend,” he said. That means things like:
>> Checking for small leaks under sinks or around toilets paves the way for the early detection of issues.
>> Flushing the water heater annually helps to ensure they are working properly.
>> Avoiding harsh drain cleaners can extend the lifespan of the system.
>> Being mindful of what goes down the drain, including wipes and grease is also important to avoid any clog and the damage associated with it.
“Also, if you notice slow drains, strange noises, or water pressure changes, don’t wait. It is often cheaper to fix something early than to wait for it to turn into an emergency.”
At Yellow Submarine Plumbing, they believe peace of mind starts with prevention. “That’s why we offer a Maintenance Membership—designed to help our customers protect their homes, stay ahead of potential issues, and keep their plumbing systems running smoothly year-round.”
Whether it is an emergency repair or routine maintenance, contact Yellow Submarine Plumbing & Rooter at callyellowsub.ca
Christopher Deguire
Yellow Submarine Plumbing & Rooter Ltd.
+1 778-601-8442
info@callyellowsub.ca
