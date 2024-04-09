ULAN Nutritional Systems Inc. presents the 2024 Symposium: "The Fatty Liver Summit"
The 2024 Symposium titled "The Fatty Liver Summit" will take place April 12th to 14th at the prestigious Hilton Carillon Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida.
This Symposium features cutting-edge clinical breakthroughs, insights from esteemed experts, and innovative strategies to elevate your practice and reshape the landscape of healthcare.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ULAN Nutritional Systems Inc. proudly announces its upcoming event, the 2024 Symposium titled "The Fatty Liver Summit," scheduled to take place from April 12th to 14th at the prestigious Hilton Carillon Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"It is scheduled to be a transformative 3-day live event tailored for holistic health care practitioners seeking to revolutionize their practice and amplify their impact,” said Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of UNS. “Featuring cutting-edge clinical breakthroughs, insights from esteemed experts, and innovative strategies to elevate your practice and reshape the landscape of healthcare.”
This is the #1 Event for Practitioners Who Want to Change the Health Care Paradigm!
The symposium will bring together renowned experts and pioneers in holistic healthcare, including Dr. Cori Stern, Dr. Freddie Ulan, Christopher Music, David Minkoff, and John Payne. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable knowledge and insights from these esteemed speakers, covering a range of topics related to fatty liver health and holistic healthcare practices.
The UNS Spring Symposium 2024 will offer a unique opportunity to tap into the collective wisdom of leaders in the field, providing practitioners with invaluable insights and strategies to enhance their holistic healthcare practices. Over three days, attendees will dive deep into uncovering and refining their unique strengths and abilities, empowering them to better understand and harness the true essence of their practice.
General Admission tickets are available at a discounted rate of $795, while VIP tickets, offering additional benefits, are priced at $895. Both ticket options include a swag bag, networking opportunities, access to presentation slides, and three days of collaborative discussion with fellow health entrepreneurs.
VIP tickets include all the benefits of General Admission plus:
• VIP Front Row Seating at the Main Event
• Full Recording of the Entire Event
• Special VIP Seating at Awards Banquet
• VIP Attendees Swag Bag
For more information, and to secure your spot at this groundbreaking event, please visit the Symposium website.
For questions and bookings, please call 727-442-7101.
About ULAN Nutritional Systems Inc.: ULAN Nutritional Systems Inc. is a leading provider of holistic healthcare education and resources, dedicated to empowering practitioners with the knowledge and tools to optimize patient health and wellbeing
