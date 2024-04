Q-Tech's New AXTAL OCXOs Provide Combination of Ultra-Low Noise & Radiation Hardness Required for New Space Applications

AXTAL OCXOs Provide Combination of Ultra-Low Noise and Radiation Hardness Required for New Space Applications

Ultra-low noise performance; radiation hardness up to 50kRad TID; SEL immunity and SET insensitivity critical for LEO applications; OCXO ppb stability.

Today’s low-earth orbit applications require lower cost, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products that offer proven state-of-the-art performance and radiation hardness.” — Henry Halang, Managing Director, AXTAL GmbH

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-Tech Corporation , a leading global supplier of space-qualified crystal oscillators and high-performance frequency control systems, introduces an advanced oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO) Series for New Space applications.Designed by the company’s German affiliate, AXTAL , the AXIOM75Sx Series features both ultra-low phase noise (close-in and noise floor) and the radiation hardness required for high-performance low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite timing and frequency generation applications. Available for the frequencies of 10MHz (AXIOM75SL) and50-400MHz( AXIOM75SH ), these devices deliver low phase noise and noise floor down to -180dBc/Hz. Testing and screening to specific customer requirements is offered and swept crystal versions are available.Key features of the AXIOM75Sx Series are radiation tolerance to 50 kRad(Si) TID, single event latch-up (SEL) immunity (by design), single-event transient (SET) insensitivity, exceptional frequency stability, over temperature (< ±50 ppb) and phase noise floor of -180dBc/Hz (at ≥100 kHz offset). The wide available frequency range from 10-400 MHz covers many potential applications. The OCXOs are packaged in hermetically sealed enclosures.“Today’s low-earth orbit applications require lower cost, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products that offer proven state-of-the-art performance and radiation hardness,” said Henry Halang, AXTAL’s Managing Director. “The AXTAL New Space AXIOM75Sx Series provides industry-leading phase noise and radiation tolerance in a high-stability OCXO package.”