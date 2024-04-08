Daily Session Report for Monday, April 08, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 8, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

Communications Received

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

April 8, 2024

Representative Aerion Abney is elected to the Education Committee, Subcommittee on Career and

Technical Education and appointed Chair.

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report persuant to the provisions of the Automobile Theft Prevention Act, from the

Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority regarding the 2023 Annual Report

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 363 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 364 Commerce

HR 365 State Government

HR 366 Human Services

HR 367 Health

HR 368 Appropriations

HR 369 Professional Licensure

HR 370 Health

HR 371 Finance

HR 372 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 373 Human Service

HR 374 State Government

HR 375 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 376 State Government

HR 377 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1993 Health

HB 2127 Health

HB 2138 Insurance

HB 2137 Human Services

HB 2166 Local Government

HB 2167 Transportation

HB 2168 Appropriations

HB 2169 Finance

HB 2170 Judiciary

HB 2171 Judiciary

HB 2172 Education

HB 2173 State Government

HB 2174 Commerce

HB 2175 Children And Youth

HB 2176 Education

HB 2177 Transportation

HB 2178 Professional Licensure

HB 2181 Judiciary

HB 2182 Transportation

HB 2183 Education

HB 2184 Transportation

HB 2185 Education

HB 2186 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2187 Liquor Control

HB 2188 Finance

HB 2189 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2190 Judiciary

HB 2191 Education

HB 2192 Commerce

HB 2193 Transportation

HB 2194 Transportation

HB 2195 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2196 Commerce

Bills Recommitted

HB 491 To Appropriations

HB 1518 To Appropriations

HB 1798 To Appropriations

SB 37 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 373 From Human Services as Amended

HB 71 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 651 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 657 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 660 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 1664 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 2177 From Transportation as Amended

SB 799 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 816

HB 1573

HB 1598

HB 2055

SB 1111

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 291 A Resolution designating the month of January 2024 as "School Director Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 11 A.M.

