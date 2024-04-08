Daily Session Report for Monday, April 08, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 8, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.
Communications Received
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
April 8, 2024
Representative Aerion Abney is elected to the Education Committee, Subcommittee on Career and
Technical Education and appointed Chair.
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Hill-Evans, Chair
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report persuant to the provisions of the Automobile Theft Prevention Act, from the
Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority regarding the 2023 Annual Report
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 363 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 364 Commerce
HR 365 State Government
HR 366 Human Services
HR 367 Health
HR 368 Appropriations
HR 369 Professional Licensure
HR 370 Health
HR 371 Finance
HR 372 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 373 Human Service
HR 374 State Government
HR 375 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 376 State Government
HR 377 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1993 Health
HB 2127 Health
HB 2138 Insurance
HB 2137 Human Services
HB 2166 Local Government
HB 2167 Transportation
HB 2168 Appropriations
HB 2169 Finance
HB 2170 Judiciary
HB 2171 Judiciary
HB 2172 Education
HB 2173 State Government
HB 2174 Commerce
HB 2175 Children And Youth
HB 2176 Education
HB 2177 Transportation
HB 2178 Professional Licensure
HB 2181 Judiciary
HB 2182 Transportation
HB 2183 Education
HB 2184 Transportation
HB 2185 Education
HB 2186 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2187 Liquor Control
HB 2188 Finance
HB 2189 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2190 Judiciary
HB 2191 Education
HB 2192 Commerce
HB 2193 Transportation
HB 2194 Transportation
HB 2195 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2196 Commerce
Bills Recommitted
HB 491 To Appropriations
HB 1518 To Appropriations
HB 1798 To Appropriations
SB 37 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 373 From Human Services as Amended
HB 71 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted
HB 651 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted
HB 657 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted
HB 660 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted
HB 1664 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted
HB 2177 From Transportation as Amended
SB 799 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 816
HB 1573
HB 1598
HB 2055
SB 1111
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of January 2024 as "School Director Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.