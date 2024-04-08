Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, April 08, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 8, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

 

Communications Received

 

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

April 8, 2024

 

Representative Aerion Abney is elected to the Education Committee, Subcommittee on Career and

Technical Education and appointed Chair.

 

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report persuant to the provisions of the Automobile Theft Prevention Act, from the

Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority regarding the 2023 Annual Report

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 363     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 364     Commerce

HR 365     State Government

HR 366     Human Services

HR 367     Health

HR 368     Appropriations

HR 369     Professional Licensure

HR 370     Health

HR 371     Finance

HR 372     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 373     Human Service

HR 374     State Government

HR 375     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 376     State Government

HR 377     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 1993   Health

HB 2127   Health

HB 2138   Insurance

HB 2137   Human Services

HB 2166   Local Government

HB 2167   Transportation

HB 2168   Appropriations

HB 2169   Finance

HB 2170   Judiciary

HB 2171   Judiciary

HB 2172   Education

HB 2173   State Government

HB 2174   Commerce

HB 2175   Children And Youth

HB 2176   Education

HB 2177   Transportation

HB 2178   Professional Licensure

HB 2181   Judiciary

HB 2182   Transportation

HB 2183   Education

HB 2184   Transportation

HB 2185   Education

HB 2186   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2187   Liquor Control

HB 2188   Finance

HB 2189   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2190   Judiciary

HB 2191   Education

HB 2192   Commerce

HB 2193   Transportation

HB 2194   Transportation

HB 2195   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2196   Commerce

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 491        To Appropriations

HB 1518      To Appropriations

HB 1798      To Appropriations

 

SB 37           To Appropriations

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 373        From Human Services as Amended

 

HB 71           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 651        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 657        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 660        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 1664      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committted

HB 2177      From Transportation as Amended

 

SB 799         From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 816

HB 1573

HB 1598

HB 2055

 

SB 1111

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 291

A Resolution designating the month of January 2024 as "School Director Recognition Month" in Pennsylvania.

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 9, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, April 08, 2024

