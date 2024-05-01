Tidal Commerce and Carrier honored for their work on 'OneCommerce' in the 28th Annual Webby Awards
Tidal announces its work for Carrier has been honoured in the 28th Annual Webby Awards for Apps & Software in the Marketing & Content Management Category.
Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)
OneCommerce was Carrier’s vision; we brought it to life using Shopify’s composable framework and Boomi integration for agnostic composability, agility, and monetize new businesses at 10% of the cost.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Commerce proudly announces that it’s work for Carrier Global has been honored for Apps & Software in the Marketing & Content Management Category in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honour” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honouring excellence on the Internet.
OneCommerce, a pioneering B2B eCommerce accelerator of Carrier Global, streamlines the creation of eCommerce experiences across its various Strategic Business Units (SBUs) in 180 countries, significantly reducing the time, cost, and effort traditionally required. The OneCommerce solution also includes an integrated mobile app commerce experience to support dealers, national accounts, distributors, and end users.
Previously, launching a comprehensive eCommerce platform at Carrier could cost approximately $1.2 million and take around nine months. The OneCommerce accelerator has reduced this to $100,000 and a 30-day timeframe, transforming how quickly and efficiently Carrier can bring new business ideas to market.
Dennis Gorya, CEO of Tidal Commerce, elaborates, "Our collaboration with Carrier brought their vision of OneCommerce to fruition. Utilizing Shopify's composable framework and Boomi's integration capabilities, we've enabled Carrier to monetize new business concepts within a month at a fraction of the usual cost.
“Honorees like Carrier Global and their agency Tidal Commerce are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year.”
About Tidal Commerce
Tidal is an outcome-focused, specialized eCommerce consulting and engineering boutique for B2B and B2C businesses, offering comprehensive solutions from ideation to implementation and management.
Headquartered in Toronto, with clients across North America, Tidal is a recognized expert in Headless and Composable technologies. It is a Shopify Plus partner with a curated ecosystem of technology partners that helps merchants build and manage their digital store infrastructure, optimize customer experience, and convert traffic to sales more efficiently. As an SBU of Umbrella Inc., a consulting firm that integrates diverse expertise across five key domains: strategy, finance, operations, marketing, and technology, Tidal provides end-to-end commerce services.
For further information, please visit Tidalcommerce.ca/onecommerce (The link will be updated upon launch).
