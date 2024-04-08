Governor Abbott Announces Kilgore Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, April 8 - April 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Kilgore, Kilgore Main Street, and Visit Kilgore will co-host an in-person and virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, April 16.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Kilgore, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Kilgore workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Kilgore will join 59 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Kilgore

Tuesday, April 16 at 5:30 PM

Kilgore City Hall

815 N Kilgore St

Kilgore, TX 75662

To join virtually: bit.ly/tmomft-kilgore

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/7481174101921578/

Questions may be directed to: Megan Payne, Tourism Manager, City of Kilgore, 903-218-6896, megan.payne@cityofkilgore.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities