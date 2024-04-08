Submit Release
CBP officers seize $260K in heroin at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge this weekend seized more than $260,000 in heroin hidden within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain focused on our border security mission and that dedication together with skills honed through experience resulted in this significant heroin seizure,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 13.5 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, April 6, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by a 29-year-old female U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. Following a secondary examination utilizing a non-intrusive inspection system and canines, CBP officers discovered two packages containing a total of 13.5 pounds of alleged heroin hidden within the vehicle.

The heroin had an estimated street value of $260,015.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and are investigating the seizure. 

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

