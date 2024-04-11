SleepScore Labs announce the latest SleepScore APIs partnership Powering the ZzomaforLife App from Sleep Specialists LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScore Labs, the leading sleep science and technology company, is delighted to announce the latest partnership incorporating the SleepScore APIs. Sleep Specialists, LLC, creator of the FDA-cleared Zzoma® positional sleep apnea device, is setting out to transform sleep health for millions of Americans by adding personalized sleep journeys into the Zzoma Companion App – ZzomaforLife by integrating SleepScore APIs.
Better Sleep through Proven Personalized Digital Experiences and Coaching
This latest partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering better sleep and wellbeing outcomes. It is underpinned by a strong belief that personalized digital sleep experiences and coaching which are evidence-backed are critical to delivering these outcomes at scale.
By integrating SleepScore APIs into the ZzomaforLife app and gaining invaluable sleep and consumer insights, Sleep Specialists will boost the value it delivers to its consumers and shareholders by doing the following:
1. Empowering their consumers to seamlessly measure and understand their overall sleep and receive actionable personalized sleep insights, coaching, and content.
2. Offer a full range of sleep health products and services, including the Zzoma device and the ZzomaforLife app powered by SleepScore APIs
3. Accelerate and elevate the innovation pipeline across its Zzoma positional therapy devices, ZzomaforLife app, and value-based care programs for US payers.
SleepScore APIs are deeply rooted in sleep and behavioral science, leveraging SleepScore’s 380+ million hours of contextual sleep data, 230+ scientific studies, 61 peer-reviewed publications, and world’s first permanently reimbursed sleep improvement program which is available to 74 million publicly insured people in Germany.
In a joint statement, Michael J. Markus, Executive Director of Sleep Specialists, expressed his excitement about this partnership: "We're thrilled to partner with SleepScore Labs to empower people to unlock their full potential through better sleep. By integrating SleepScore's APIs into our offering we can now guide and support each consumer with the most personalized and effective sleep improvement solution that fits and adapts to their individual sleep needs. This partnership will maximize the value we deliver through our existing and future offerings.”
Gil Adato, COO of SleepScore Labs, echoed this sentiment: “We are excited to partner with Sleep Specialists to empower millions of people to further improve their sleep health.”
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world’s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 380 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.
About Sleep Specialists, LLC
Sleep Specialists, LLC, a rapidly growing medical device and services company, is committed to innovating solutions for sleep-related disorders. Notable achievements include establishing strategic partnerships, investing in US manufacturing, international expansion, and garnering recognition from over 1,700 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, an FDA-cleared positional sleep apnea device.
Contact: press@sleepscorelabs.com
Note: SleepScore does not provide medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for any medical concerns.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world’s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 380 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.
About Sleep Specialists, LLC
Sleep Specialists, LLC, a rapidly growing medical device and services company, is committed to innovating solutions for sleep-related disorders. Notable achievements include establishing strategic partnerships, investing in US manufacturing, international expansion, and garnering recognition from over 1,700 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, an FDA-cleared positional sleep apnea device.
Contact: press@sleepscorelabs.com
Note: SleepScore does not provide medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for any medical concerns.
