Photo Release: MDE signs MOU with Mexican Ministries to Support Mexican Teachers in Minnesota Classrooms (4/8/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett was joined Friday by Ambassador Ivan Sierra, Head Consul of Mexico in Saint Paul for a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Public Education with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).

The agreement, among other provisions, helps pave the way for teachers from Mexico to more easily get classroom positions in Minnesota. Speaking to dignitaries, MDE staff and members of the community gathered at the ceremony, Commissioner Jett emphasized the importance of having students see themselves in their teachers.

Ambassador Sierra thanked Gov. Tim Walz and Commissioner Jett for their leadership and praised the Due North Education Plan as a model for other states to follow.

Ambassador Ivan Sierra and Commissioner Willie Jett sign the MOU.

Ambassador Ivan Sierra and Commissioner Willie Jett shake hands after signing the MOU.

###