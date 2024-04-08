Submit Release
Denis Manturov meets with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov. The ministers discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Russian-Azerbaijani trade is showing promising growth. Our cooperation in the industrial sector is progressing positively overall, with several significant joint projects underway in key areas of the economy,” Denis Manturov said.

He mentioned projects in automotive manufacturing, railway engineering, aircraft production, and pharmaceuticals as notable examples. Additionally, there is substantial potential in e-commerce.

Denis Manturov concluded the meeting by extending an invitation to his counterpart to attend the Innoprom international industrial expo in Yekaterinburg on 8–11 July 2024.

