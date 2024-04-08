04/06/24 – KĪHEI MAN FACING A HALF DOZEN CHARGES AFTER GUNSHOTS AT MĀKENA STATE PARK

Submit Release
KĪHEI MAN FACING A HALF DOZEN CHARGES AFTER GUNSHOTS AT MĀKENA STATE PARK

 

(WAILUKU, MAUI) – A 39-year-old Kī]hei man has been arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) for allegedly discharging a firearm in a state park and other offenses, one of them, a felony.

Late Thursday afternoon, DOCARE officers heard two distinctive gunshots in the Black Sands area of Mākena State Park on Maui’s south shore.

The officers report they then saw a man running from an overgrown area to a dirt access road and get into a car. It drove away and headed deeper into the park, where the DOCARE officers  stopped it.

They took 39-year-old Kevin Coy Coats of Kīhei into custody and secured an unloaded semi-automatic pistol, magazine, and one round of ammunition. Their investigation revealed that Coats had an outstanding bench warrant, and he claimed to be hunting in the park. Coats was arrested by DOCARE officers and was taken by Maui Police Department officers to the Kīhei police station for booking and processing.

Coats has been booked on one violation of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR), for prohibited use of a firearm in a state park, which is a petty misdemeanor.

Additionally, he was booked on five charges under Hawai‘i State Statutes:

  • Place to keep pistol or revolver, which is a Class II felony.
  • Hunting license required, which is a petty misdemeanor.
  • Failure to Appear, which is a petty misdemeanor.
  • Place to keep ammunition, which is a misdemeanor.
  • Reckless endangering II, which is a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors will review the case, before formalizing the charges, at which time an initial court date will be set.

