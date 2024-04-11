TIGHITCO'S MRO DIVISION BEGINS DELIVERY OF UH-60 MAIN ROTOR SPINDLES
Our team’s ability to accelerate the turnaround times to achieve better than expected performance was remarkable.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, announced today that their Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division, Overhaul Support Services (OSS), out of East Granby, Connecticut, is set to deliver its fiftieth overhauled UH-60 Main Rotor Spindle, in accordance with their $25M contract award late last year.
In August 2023, Overhaul Support Services LLC was awarded a US Department of Defense overhaul contract for UH-60 Main Rotor Spindles. Initial field assets arrived at OSS in October 2023 followed by Army approval of the MRO Plan in late January 2024. OSS has now completed the first 50 units on time. This begins deliveries of overhauled spindles to the US Army on the 3-year, IDIQ contract having maximum quantity of 2,500 units.
"We are thrilled to have reached this stage in our partnership with the US Army," said Craig Zysk, Group Vice President Sales & Business Development for TIGHITCO. "The arrival of initial field assets and the Army's approval of our MRO Plan were significant achievements for OSS. Our team’s ability to accelerate the turnaround times to achieve better than expected performance was remarkable. This is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication and excellence in new program implementation.”
TIGHITCO OSS has a long-standing reputation for reliable performance in the aerospace and defense industry. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled team of professionals have enabled it to meet the rigorous standards set by the Army and deliver top-notch products and services. TIGHITCO OSS looks forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to the aerospace and defense industry and contributing to the success of the US Army's missions.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
