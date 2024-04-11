MainSpring Books Announces Stellar Lineup for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024

Discovering a Mosaic of Narratives at the Nation's Premier Book Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is delighted to be part of the vibrant tapestry of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. Slated for April 20-21 on the scenic grounds of the University of Southern California, the festival will showcase an eclectic selection from MainSpring Books' extensive catalog, along with a series of engaging sessions with some of our featured authors.

With a rich selection that spans various genres, MainSpring Books is set to captivate attendees with an impressive range of novels, memoirs, educational reads, and more. Festival visitors are in for a treat, with the promise of finding new literary gems across a spectrum of captivating narratives.

The roster includes:

1. Barry M. Leonardini - JESUS AND PETER A Different View of Christ and His Catholic Church

2. Beverly Biehr - Casualties of Peacemaking

3. Charles Hall - Life Changing Words from Jesus

4. Cheryl Knoll - Hidden Hills

5. Cheryl Knoll - She Hears the Wind

6. Cheryl Knoll - Face in the Window

7. Chinyere Egbe - Elephants, The Grass, and a Teacher

8. Christopher Sage Nelson - The Warriors of Atlantis and the Fallen Knight

9. Chuck Worthy - An Honest Christian Poet: In the dead of winter, I have seen a wondrous thing

10. Claudette Carter - Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life?

11. Cora Ramos - Haiku Dance

12. Destiny B. Sincere - From There to Here and Beyond: Evidence of Spiritual Warfare

13. Doretta Whalen - Discovering Saint Anthony: Portugal to Padua

14. Dr. Barbara ten Brink - On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride (Young-Adult Biographies)

15. Dr. Beverly Kastelic Long - Get-A-Long Poems: And Other Conundrums of Childhood

16. Dr. Edward Benzel - Today Was A Good Day: A Collection of Essays From The Heart Of A Neurosurgeon

17. Dr. Kek Brew - Well Disciplined Disciple

18. Dr. Owen Thomas Ashton - Living Above the Chaos: A Practical Guide to Peak Performance and Self Mastery in a Crazy World

19. Dr. Robert Barthelemy - GodLight: Possibilities from the Intersections of Science and Spirituality

20. Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia - It's Okay, I Toot Too!

21. George L. Limberakis - It's Time for Sleep

22. Ginearosa Carbone - Cut Me Open, Make Me Whole

23. Gisela Woldenga - A Score to Settle

24. Glen Olson - Desperate Endeavor

25. Gregory L. Matloff - The Starflight Handbook: A Pioneer's Guide to Interstellar Travel

26. Jan Keegan - Como Cristo es Mi Ejemplo: Un camino diario en la fe con Cristo (Spanish Edition)

27. Janet-Lynn Morrison - Forever is Today

28. Janice Linder - Take Courage, My Daughter

29. Joan Cantrell - Mystery at the Circus

30. John A. Gaetano - America's Deceit: A journey of a man in search of the truth about himself... and about his country

31. John Edwards - What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten

32. Joseph Gill - The Rational Emotive Train

33. Judith Vander Wege - Annalisa's Journey Through Grief

34. Juli-Ann Gasper - Way Up North Where the Kittiwakes Play: An A to Z Alphabet Book for Child and Adult

35. Kathleen Devine - Preparing for the Shift

36. Kathleen Whitham - Brother and Sister Bunny's Amazing Easter Adventure

37. Kathleen Whitham - The Littlest Christmas Tree

38. Kathleen Whitham - How Gobbly Gobbler and Friends Worked Together to Make a Delicious Dinner

39. Kathleen Whitham - Halloween Costume Poem

40. Kenneth David Musser - Grandfather's Enduring Love

41. Lakeisha M. Dale - Naturally Healed the Holistic Way: A Comprehensive Guide

42. Marcia Kline-Libertz - Living In God's Grace

43. Marguerita Gordon - PAUL OF TARSUS Life, Journeys, & Ministries: Paul: Story Behind the Story

44. Mark Merkley - Sandra's Syndrome

45. Marlene L. Burling - Breaking Through the Clouds

46. Marlowe J. Churchill - Murder on the Llano Estacado

47. Mary Eicher - Perceptions (The Artemis Series)

48. Mary Sayers - Franky the Cranky Crab Sea Glass Jack's Myth

49. Melinda Fouts - Cognitive Enlightenment

50. Neill Mitchell - A Stateside Tour of Duty

51. Neill Mitchell - Where There is Life, There is Always Hope

52. Nolan Webber - Pride of Alar Vol. II: Fimbulwinter

53. Olimpio Guidi - My Life Story of a Grateful Immigrant Who Lived the American Dream

54. Patricia Jensen - John or Is It Fred: A Glimpse of the Jensen Family Saga

55. Peter J. Waldner - The Mystery of God's Message Understood Through Bible Verses

56. Richard W. Todd Jr - Angels and Bullies

57. RL Monsheimer - One Last Swim

58. Ronald Walters - The Bounce 30 Days to a Happier You: Let your thought life create your new better life!

59. Sara Williams - One Big Itch

60. Sheila Wood - Waiting for Elijah: A Walk Through Time

61. Stephen W. Sweigart - ExistMankind

62. Tamara Rivera - Tamara's Journey Through Trials and Tears

63. Terri Spitzer - My Complicated Yet Wonderful Life

64. Theresa Nagy - Sweet Treats

65. Tina Murray - A Big Fan of Yours (Heston Demming)

66. Vito Bertuglia - Botheration: Part One: The Missing Link

67. Vito Bertuglia - Botheration: Part Two: Waves of Dinosaurs

68. Vito Bertuglia - Botheration: Part Three: Epiphany

69. Will Chubb - My Dog Teddy

70. William Epps Jr - From the Cradle to the Present

71. DMV Walter R. Hoge - Thoughts on my Thoughts Book III: The Tales That Wagged This Veterinarian

MainSpring Books will host a diverse literary universe at booth 967 during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet authors, obtain autographs on favorite titles, and engage in thought-provoking discussions that can enhance the reading experience. This event provides an ideal setting for discovering new literary works that could become future favorites.

At MainSpring Books, the unifying power of storytelling and the vibrant tapestry of literature reflects the myriad experiences of life. MainSpring Books is dedicated to creating connections through the love of books. Witness this enriching event where the narrative comes to life and imagination knows no bounds.

Curious about the diverse range of books and authors MainSpring Books has to offer? Visit mainspringbooks.com for more information.