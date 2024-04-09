BlumSafe Introduces Made-in-USA Concealment Cabinet
Hide Watches and Other Valuables in Plain Sight Then Magically Reveal A Personal Collection
Your friends will be impressed. And you’ll delight when using it every day. There’s simply nothing else like it.”ARCHDALE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patent-pending BlumSafe Concealment Cabinet provides a unique, secure storage solution for watch collections and other valuables. The popular BlumSafe is hidden within a cabinet and can be summoned by remote control, smartphone app or by voice control like Alexa. The BlumSafe quietly lifts up and out of the cabinet top to reveal up to 12 watches on their winders and provide easy access to select the desired watch for the day’s activities. While initially designed for watch collectors, the Concealment cabinet can also store jewelry, top shelf liquor or other collectibles. No intruder will ever suspect this cabinet protects valuables in a safe -- and it's reasonably priced.
— BlumSafe Founder & CEO Rob Blum
The BlumSafe Concealment Cabinet is an excellent choice for those collectors who can’t or don’t want to install a wall-mounted BlumSafe or want a quick, ready-to-use solution. The Concealment Cabinet comes fully assembled with the pre-mounted BlumSafe for a speedy 10-minute setup. Manufactured in North Carolina by commercial cabinet makers, this high-quality piece of furniture features a reliable, durable, quiet lift mechanism like those used in television lifts.
The BlumSafe in the 28”w x 24”d x 39.25”h cabinet can be configured to house up to 12 watches with the BOXY® Brick modular winder system, up to 8 jewelry drawers and shelves or any combination - and can follow the owner from home to home. Every safe includes a base drawer. A biometric fingerprint/keypad lock system secures valuables. Customers can select from a steel door or a strong polycarbonate display door for the BlumSafe. As a customer’s collection grows or storage requirements changes over time, the modular configuration of the inside of the safe can adapt to these new requirements.
The cabinet offers additional storage with drawers or adjustable shelves behind a door that are perfect for watch boxes and other items that help conceal the true purpose of this high-tech cabinet. Available in walnut, oak, maple and black stain or custom finishes and handle/pull finishes to coordinate with the décor in a bedroom, dressing room, living room or home office. Select any room location with an AC outlet -- bedroom, dressing room, home office or even living room. A carefully hidden watch collection can be revealed at the push of a button or via voice-controls, and then accessed with a unique fingerprint or access code. The reliable BlumSafe Concealment Cabinet will delight for years to come. The BlumSafe Concealment Cabinet, including a BlumSafe, starts at $4,998 USD.
“There’s simply nothing else like it,” explained BlumSafe Founder & CEO Rob Blum. “It will impress friends and bring enjoyment every day. ”
BlumSafe’s practical and reasonably-priced timepiece storage options including wall-mounted safes and unique concealment solutions with customization options and accessories that will appeal to devoted horologists and jewelry collectors alike. Learn more at BlumSafe.com.
Use Promo Code: Dad100 to receive $100 off any safe purchase. Visit BlumSafe.com for the limited-time promotion details.
About BlumSafe:
BlumSafe was born from a passion for watches and an unwavering commitment to create accessible, secure watch storage solutions for discerning collectors, as well as for customers seeking to protect or showcase all types of other valuables. Founder Rob Blum sought to keep his watch collection secure from household visitors and thieves while also allowing easy access to swap out watches daily -- at a reasonable price. Blum’s initial solution was a deep wall-mounted safe with watch winders, offered at a fraction of the price of expensive freestanding watch safes. Since 2016, the product line has evolved to include a variety of tasteful and flexible options for watch collectors and others around the world. Customers can customize BlumSafe’s Made in America products as their needs change, including safes with steel or transparent “display” polycarbonate doors, concealment cabinets and accessories to fit their personal style. BlumSafe.com
Kim Emery
Firefly Publicity
kim@fireflypublicity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
BlumSafe Concealment Cabinet video