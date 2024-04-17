Kognic Achieves TISAX ENX Association’s Assessment Level 3 Compliance Designation
Demonstrates Best-in-Class Security Standards for the Automotive Industry in Europe
The TISAX compliance designation ensures that Kognic is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and security to keep our customers’ data safe.”GöTEBORG, SWEDEN, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kognic, the industry leader in dataset management for sensor-fusion, today announced that it has achieved the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) Assessment Level 3 (AL3) compliance designation, for meeting information security requirements for dataset management for the automotive industry in Europe. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that Kognic provides best-in-class security for enterprise customer data.
— Daniel Langkilde, Co-founder and CEO, Kognic
ENX, the organization that issues this globally recognized certification, is an association of leading German automakers and their top suppliers, aiming to safeguard intellectual property, ensure security, and uphold privacy regulations throughout the automotive supply chain.
“Kognic has always maintained a strong commitment to information security and data integrity, and the rigorous process of the TISAX AL3 audit has helped us further reinforce our practices,” said Daniel Langkilde, Co-founder and CEO, Kognic. “We hope the TISAX compliance designation will ensure that we are committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and security to keep our customers’ data safe.”
Kognic provides a dataset management platform that helps enterprises assemble efficient ground-truth data pipelines for sensor-fusion datasets. The Kognic Platform accelerates Machine Learning (ML) for performance-critical, embodied Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications such as autonomous driving and robotics. Founded in 2018 by engineering physicists with extensive experience in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic’s platform has become a core toolset in the fields of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving, and is currently being used by technology leaders such as Qualcomm, Bosch, Continental and Zenseact, which provide ADAS / AD systems that power vehicles for global OEMs such as BMW, Ford and Volvo Cars.
For more information about Kognic, please visit https://www.kognic.com/.
About Kognic
Founded in 2018 by pioneering engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on the most challenging area in Machine Learning: the quest to help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic’s dataset management platform is a critical solution in industries such as Automotive, Robotics, Manufacturing and Fulfilment to deliver trusted, high-performance AI applications. Kognic is headquartered in Sweden with teams in Germany, Eastern Europe, the USA and Japan serving global enterprise customers. For more information, please visit https://www.kognic.com/.
