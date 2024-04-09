SwabTek® Announced as Winner of 2024 Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Award
The drug test kit manufacturer was awarded the winner of the Drug Testing category to recognize the company’s achievement in improvement of industrial hygiene.
We are very honored to have received this award… being recognized helps to lend further credibility to the effect SwabTek can have on helping workplaces stay clean and safe.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriteque USA, a leader in presumptive field testing, today announced that their SwabTek® test kit products are the winners of Occupational Health & Safety’s 2024 Industrial Hygiene Award for Drug Testing.
— Bobby Betros, CEO Veriteque
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest industry news, information and insights. Occupational Health & Safety’s Industrial Hygiene Awards were introduced in 2021, as a program to honor the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.
Occupational Health & Safety has awarded their Industrial Hygiene Award in the category of Drug Testing to Veriteque USA’s SwabTek products. SwabTek is a line of law enforcement-grade drug detection products that can be used to screen surfaces and suspected paraphernalia for drug residues. The technology is a breakthrough, delivering drug detection technology in a format that is safe, simple, and accessible. As such, this marks the first time that surface testing technology is widely available for use in the workplace health and safety market.
SwabTek tests have proven to be a valuable tool for upholding workplace safety and drug policy, as well as for validation purposes in cleaning and sterilizing procedures.
“We are very honored for SwabTek to have received this award,” said Bobby Betros, CEO of Veriteque USA. “SwabTek is an innovative tool that is already being used to help workplaces across the country but being recognized by Occupational Health & Safety helps to lend further credibility to the effect SwabTek can have on helping workplaces stay clean and safe.”
Veriteque USA recently announced that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has become a formal distributor of the SwabTek test kit products. Under the distribution agreement, OraSure, a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostics testing, offers Veriteque’s SwabTek brand of presumptive field test kits as a complementary offering alongside their oral fluid screening products.
About Veriteque
Veriteque is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives. Veriteque serves law enforcement, education, and private security professionals around the world through their institutionally focused brand, SwabTek (www.swabtek.com). Veriteque also equips private and home users with narcotics detection technology through the company’s consumer focused brand, Verifique (www.verifique.net), whose test kits are available in pharmacies nationwide.
About OraSure
OraSure Technologies transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. The Company improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests, sample management solutions, and services. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass diagnostics, tools, and services. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, commercial entities, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.
